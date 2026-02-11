CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How To Watch And What To Expect

by Aaron LeongWednesday, February 11, 2026, 11:45 AM EDT
hero s25 galaxy
Samsung has fired the starting gun for the 2026 smartphone wars, confirming its next Galaxy Unpacked event for February 25 in San Francisco to unveil an "agentic AI" S26 series that promises to make mobile intelligence truly personal and adaptive.


According to Samsung’s event invitation, the Galaxy S26 series is being marketed not just as a hardware iteration, but as an AI phone that offers a frictionless user experiences, as devices built to "simplify everyday interactions." Basically, Galaxy AI is moving away from being a collection of separate tools (like photo editing or translation) into a cohesive, background-presence system that learns from your behavior. 

So far, leaks suggest this intelligence will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 globally for the Ultra model, while some regions may see an Exynos 2600 variant for the base and Plus models. 

galaxy s25a

At the top of the pyramid is the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is rumored to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. While the physical footprint remains similar to its predecessor, the panel itself could likely debut a Privacy Display layer. This feature allows users to activate a software-controlled filter that narrows viewing angles, effectively making the screen invisible to anyone peeking from the side without the need for a physical screen protector. Furthermore, the Ultra is expected to finally break the long-standing 45W ceiling, introducing 60W wired fast charging to juice its 5,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Estimated Specs

Feature   Galaxy S26 Ultra Galaxy S26+ Galaxy S26 
Display  6.9" 3,000-nit OLED  6.7" LTPO OLED  6.3" FHD+ OLED
Processor   Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5  Exynos 2600 / SD 8  Exynos 2600 / SD 8
RAM   12 / 16 GB  12 GB  12 GB
Battery   5,400 mAh (60 W)  4,900 mAh (45 W)  4,300 mAh (25 W)
Camera   200 MP Main / 50 MP Zoom  50 MP Main / 12 MP UW  50 MP Main / 10 MP Tele
Notables  Under-display privacy layer  Qi2 magnetic charging  Qi2 magnetic charging

Beyond the core specs, Samsung appears to be embracing a new magnetic ecosystem. Leaked renders of the S26 lineup show internal magnetic rings, confirming full support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard, thus allowing for a new range of snapping accessories, including a rumored 20W magnetic battery pack and more efficient wireless charging pucks. For photographers, the Ultra model is tipped to feature a variable aperture over its primary 200 MP sensor (similar to some Huawei phones).

Reservations for the devices are already live on Samsung’s website, offering early-bird perks like a $30 credit plus trade-in offers of up to $900.

How To Watch Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked banner.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 event will be livestreamed on February 26, 2026, staring at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. GMT / 7:00 p.m. CET). You can tune in Samsung's website, on its newsroom channel, and via it's YouTube channel.

The event is taking place at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California.
Tags:  Samsung, smartphone, samsung-unpacked, galaxy s26
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment