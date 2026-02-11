Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How To Watch And What To Expect





Samsung has fired the starting gun for the 2026 smartphone wars, confirming its next Galaxy Unpacked event for February 25 in San Francisco to unveil an "agentic AI" S26 series that promises to make mobile intelligence truly personal and adaptive.





According to Samsung’s event invitation, the Galaxy S26 series is being marketed not just as a hardware iteration, but as an AI phone that offers a frictionless user experiences, as devices built to "simplify everyday interactions." Basically, Galaxy AI is moving away from being a collection of separate tools (like photo editing or translation) into a cohesive, background-presence system that learns from your behavior.





So far, leaks suggest this intelligence will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 globally for the Ultra model, while some regions may see an Exynos 2600 variant for the base and Plus models.













At the top of the pyramid is the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is rumored to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. While the physical footprint remains similar to its predecessor, the panel itself could likely debut a Privacy Display layer . This feature allows users to activate a software-controlled filter that narrows viewing angles, effectively making the screen invisible to anyone peeking from the side without the need for a physical screen protector. Furthermore, the Ultra is expected to finally break the long-standing 45W ceiling, introducing 60W wired fast charging to juice its 5,400mAh battery.





Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Estimated Specs

Feature Galaxy S26 Ultra Galaxy S26+ Galaxy S26 Display 6.9" 3,000-nit OLED 6.7" LTPO OLED 6.3" FHD+ OLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Exynos 2600 / SD 8 Exynos 2600 / SD 8 RAM 12 / 16 GB 12 GB 12 GB Battery 5,400 mAh (60 W) 4,900 mAh (45 W) 4,300 mAh (25 W) Camera 200 MP Main / 50 MP Zoom 50 MP Main / 12 MP UW 50 MP Main / 10 MP Tele Notables Under-display privacy layer Qi2 magnetic charging Qi2 magnetic charging







Reservations for the devices are already live on Samsung’s website, offering early-bird perks like a $30 credit plus trade-in offers of up to $900. Beyond the core specs, Samsung appears to be embracing a new magnetic ecosystem. Leaked renders of the S26 lineup show internal magnetic rings, confirming full support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard, thus allowing for a new range of snapping accessories, including a rumored 20W magnetic battery pack and more efficient wireless charging pucks. For photographers, the Ultra model is tipped to feature a variable aperture over its primary 200 MP sensor (similar to some Huawei phones ).Reservations for the devices are already live on Samsung’s website, offering early-bird perks like a $30 credit plus trade-in offers of up to $900.

How To Watch Galaxy Unpacked













The event is taking place at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California.