Origin PC Neuron 4000X Review: A Powerful, Clean 12th Gen Gaming PC

As is the case with most boutique systems, Origin PC keeps the pre-installed bloatware to an absolute minimum. The Neuron came with Windows 11 out of the box and, other than the OS itself, there's not much to report on over and above Corsair's iCUE and MSI Center. Both of these applications are fairly easy to navigate and don't nag users with incessant pop-ups. MSI Center helps manage driver and firmware updates, and offers a plethora of hardware health info, while Corsair iCUE delivers full control of the



One of the many things that Origin PC is known for has to be their iconic shipping crates. The Origin PC Neuron 4000X came shipped in a massive wooden crate, and for what it's worth, having to remove the top panel to get into it was pretty awesome. Inside the crate, the system is cradled with firm yet flexible soft-cell foam that kept the system as safe as can be. A separate care package is stored on top of the crate that holds all of the extra cables and manuals. The system was also wrapped in a stretch fit sleeve to keep it dust and scratch-free. But the real nice touch is inside the case, where there is an expanding foam insert that secures the graphics card and cooler all in place, so it's a worry-free shipping experience.

While the rear I/O is heavily dependent on the motherboard and graphics card combination being used, we should point out our configuration nonetheless. The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti gave us three Display Ports and a pair of HDMI outputs, more than enough options for almost any situation. The motherboard I/O was plentiful as well. The system had four USB 2.0 ports, five USB 3.2 ports (Type-A), and a single Gen 2x3 Type-C. There is a single RJ-45 port and a pair of WiFi antenna mounts along with Realtek ALC4080 5.1 audio outputs with SPDIF. While there is an HDMI output and Display Port in the motherboard's I/O array, those are strictly for the processor's integrated graphics. Front I/O is fairly limited with the case having a combo mic/headphone jack, single USB 3.2 Type-C, and a single USB 3.2 Type-A port.

Network connectivity is handled by the MSI MPG Z690 Force's integrated intel Wi-Fi 6E and multi-gigabit 2.5G wired Ethernet. It is great to see ancient gigabit connections banished from motherboards in favor of multi-gig ethernet and wireless connectivity was fast, stable, and often indiscernible from a wired connection.Cases can be contentious topic for some PC gamers. Often, system integrators like Alienware or HP Omen will use a proprietary case designed to their specific needs, which may or may not offer headroom for future upgrades. In the case of the Origin PC Neuron 4000X, the decision to use the Corsair 4000 Series was a good one. The Corsair 4000 Series gives users the ability to choose between three different panel options (including tempered glass, like our review sample) and the Corsair 4000 Series is a reasonable-sized mid-tower that's not overly bulky, but still offers room to grow. Fan mounting options are abundant and having the ability to mount up 6x 120mm fans or 4x 140mm fans with up to a 360mm AIO in the front or a 280mm AIO in the roof delivers great flexibility for now and in the future. Cable management with this case is excellent thanks to a lower PSU compartment and ample room behind the motherboard tray. Don't let that detract from the fact that Origin PC is masterful with cable management -- this was an expertly crafted build.