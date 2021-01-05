OnePlus Nord N10 5G US-Edition: Solid Value, With Limitations

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: Aggressive US Pricing, But Lacking Key Features



OnePlus officially launched North American versions of its Nord N10 5G ($299) and Nord N100 ($179) today. The N10 5G is effectively the same affordable 5G phone we reviewed back in November , and the N100 is a low-priced budget 4G handset. We just spent a few days testing the US-bound N10 5G and wanted to give you an update. So what’s changed versus the European variant? Does the aggressive US pricing help better differentiate it in some way? Let’s find out...

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Hardware, Design, and Display

From a design and materials perspective, the Nord N10 5G for North America is identical to its European sibling. It looks and feels exactly the same, comes in the same fingerprint-prone Midnight Ice finish, shares the same massive chin and cheap-feeling plastics, and also lacks OnePlus’ signature alert slider. The only difference is that the NA model is a single-SIM device (vs. dual SIM for Europe), so the SIM trays are slightly different.









At least the US-bound Nord N10 5G inherits the European edition’s beautiful screen. It’s the exact same 6.49-inch FHD+ IPS display (2400 x 1080 pixels, 406ppi), with the same 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. We have no complaints here.





OnePlus Nord N10 5G

Specifications & Features

Processing and 5G Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

Display 6.49" FHD+ IPS, 2400x1080 resolution, 90Hz Memory 6GB LPDDR4x

Storage 128GB UFS 2.1 + microSD

Rear-Facing Cameras 64MP f/1.8 Main PDAF - 8MP f/2.3 119º Ultra-Wide - 2MP f/2.4 Macro - 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome

Front-Facing Cameras 16MP f/2.1

Video Recording Up to 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 4300 mAh OS Android 10 With OxygenOS 10.5

Dimensions 163 x 74.7 x 9mm Weight 190 grams Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G

Colors Midnight Ice

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Camera

On the camera front, the specs remain identical between both phones. The North American Nord N10 5G packs the same 64MP f/1.8 0.7-micron main shooter (without OIS), 8MP f/2.3 1.12-micron 119-degree ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 1.75-micron macro (without AF), and 2MP f/2.4 1.75-micron monochrome lens. You’ll also find the same 16MP f/2.1 1.0-micron selfie camera in front. Imaging performance carries over as well.







We took a few pictures with the NA version -- both in the daytime and in low light -- and quickly confirmed that OnePlus hasn’t improved or changed the cameras vs. the Euro variant. This handset continues to take decent photos in daylight, but still struggles in low light.







OnePlus Nord N10 5G main camera

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Audio, Data, And Call Reception







The big difference with this Nord N10 5G is that it supports several sub-6GHz 5G bands for North America. We tested it on T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon’s sub-6GHz 5G networks in the Bay Area, and we didn’t have any problems getting 5G on T-Mobile (speeds tests below). Unfortunately, this phone doesn’t support 5G on AT&T, Verizon, or any Canadian carriers. This was confirmed by OnePlus, which is a bummer.





OnePlus Nord N10 5G Performance, Benchmarks, And Battery Life





OnePlus Nord N10 5G US Version

Benchmark Performance

North American model

European Model

GeekBench 5

606 (Single-core)

1819 (Multi-core)

605 (Single-core)

1861 (Multi-core)

PCMark Work 2.0

7767

8199

AnTuTu 8 276849

283946 3DMark Slingshot Extreme Unlimited

2329

2332





As for battery life, the North American N10 5G comes with the same 4300mAh battery and 30W fast charging (Warp Charge 30T) as the European model, which achieved a whopping 16 hours and 28 minutes on our PC Mark test. While we didn’t repeat this test with the US-bound device, we expect similar results.

In terms of its specifications the US-bound Nord N10 5G is also identical to its European twin. It’s powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC , and includes the same 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage (plus microSD support up to 512GB). Performance feels similar on both handsets, and a quick round of benchmarks confirmed this (comparison below). Basically, it’s competently fast, but not original Nord or OnePlus 8-series fast.As for battery life, the North American N10 5G comes with the same 4300mAh battery and 30W fast charging (Warp Charge 30T) as the European model, which achieved a whopping 16 hours and 28 minutes on our PC Mark test. While we didn’t repeat this test with the US-bound device, we expect similar results.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Software And User Experience

The Nord N10 5G for North America runs Oxygen OS 10.5.8 on top of Android 10, just like its Euro sibling. And frankly, between the almost stock build, the helpful customizations, and 90Hz refresh rate, it provides the same delightful experience. OxygenOS proves once again that clean and refined software makes a big difference. The N10 5G is just a pleasure to use, despite the rather generic hardware.











OnePlus Nord N10 5G Pricing And Review Summary

In the US, the Nord N10 5G (Midnight Ice, 6GB/128GB) and Nord N100(Midnight Frost, 4GB/64GB) will be available directly from both OnePlus (unlocked) and T-Mobile for $299 and $179, respectively, on January 15, with pre-orders starting on January 8. Canadian pricing is $389 (N10 5G) and $239 (N100). This makes the $299 N10 5G the most affordable 5G phone currently sold in the US.







As we said in our more in-depth, original review , the Nord N10 5G is a solid handset if you can look past the plastic build, frumpy chin, and middling cameras. It delivers a quality display, great audio performance, superb battery life, and -- most importantly -- an outstanding user experience. In Europe, €349 isn’t the best deal when the solid Realme 7 5G exists for just €279. But here in the US, the $299 N10 5G is priced right. This makes it a fantastic value -- if you’re on T-Mobile.

Affordable 5G

Nice 90Hz display

Stereo speakers and headphone Jack

Impressive battery life and fast 30W charging

Delightful user experience

Almost stock Android

Less then premium feel

No alert slider

Middling cameras

Just OK performance

Check out this unboxing video for a quick tour before we continue...Obviously, the Nord N10 5G connects just fine to T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon’s 4G LTE networks. Audio performance is excellent, with the NA handset featuring the same stereo speakers and headphone jack as its European counterpart.