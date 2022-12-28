ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Review: Premium, Feature-Rich Foldable

In laptop mode, it's a little tight being a 12.5" laptop with 1920x1280 resolution here, though that's still a bit more vertical screen real estate than a traditional 1080p screen in this small of a form factor.



Zenbook 17 Fold Webcam And Sound System







Resting above the screen in laptop mode is the expected webcam. And while no one will be shooting the next viral TikTok with this built-in 5MP 1080p camera, it is higher than expected quality, so conference calls and remote meetings will look great. It also has IR support for Windows Hello functionality, and a four-microphone array will make sure that the user's voice comes through crisp and clear, thanks to solid background noise suppression. The Zenbook 17 Fold's built-in quad speakers from Harman/Kardon actually impressed us, though we did not expect a robust sound signature from such a thin device. Lows are still a bit thin, but all told the audio solution is pretty serviceable.



Finally, we must discuss the elephant in the room, the actual fold of this machine. The Zenbook 17 Fold feels well-made, dense and solid. None of these were expected when we were unboxing the system, which was a pleasant surprise to say the least. ASUS didn't just design the Zenbook 17 Fold to be a basic foldable, they made it a whole platform. This is a laptop system that is usable based on the needs of the moment, with six different configurations, and all of them have legitimate functionality advantages. We found the Laptop mode (where the keyboard is secured to the bottom half like a traditional keyboard) and the Desktop mode to be our most used variations. The virtual keyboard, Extended mode, Reader mode, and Tablet mode can all be useful in the right situation, but we honestly didn't find ourselves needing them for our particular use case. Others, however, might find these modes very advantageous.



Now that we've seen what ASUS has delivered when it comes to quality, build, and features that professionals might find compelling, we need to see how Intel's 12th Gen Core i7-1250U platform holds up to the high bar set by the Zenbook 17 Fold's quality, features and premium product design. Benchmarks are next...