CATEGORIES
home News

Watch: GeForce RTX 5090 Vs RTX 4090 DLSS 4 Vs DLSS 3 Image Quality And Perf Demo

by Zak KillianSaturday, January 11, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
hero nvidia ben washington
Come along with us as we dive straight into what could be the future of gaming graphics, direct from the CES 2025 show floor. NVIDIA's keynote marked the official unveiling of the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs and their crown jewel, DLSS 4. The show was a non-stop roundabout of announcements, but we had the opportunity to stop and smell the coffee with NVIDIA's Ray Washington to see these advancements in action, and trust us, it's worth getting excited about.

dlss3 vs dlss4
The framerate difference from DLSS 4 MFG is obvious.

The demo? The brutally punishing Alan Wake 2 running in 4K with DLSS "Performance" mode on both a GeForce RTX 4090 and the new Blackwell GeForce RTX 5090, side by side. The difference is instantly clear: while the RTX 4090 capped out at an impressive 135-140 FPS using DLSS 3, the RTX 5090 shattered expectations by soaring past 300 FPS with DLSS 4's Multi-Frame Generation.


DLSS 4 replaces the convolutional neural network used by DLSS 3.5 and earlier versions for super resolution and ray reconstruction with a new transformer-based model, and the difference is striking. You can clearly see that DLSS 4 delivers sharper detail and reduced ghosting compared to the older CNN-based approach in DLSS 3. It's a visual and performance leap that you need to see to believe, so watch the video above, because it's clear even in the off-screen footage.

woodgrain clarity
On the left, blurry and unstable DLSS 3 vs. clear wood grain from DLSS 4 on the right.

Say what you want about frame generation, but there's no denying that the new transformer-based DLSS 4 is a huge step forward for upscaling technologies. If a TAA-hating fuddy-duddy like your author is convinced, give it a look and see what you think, and then let us know in the comments, here or on YouTube.
Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), ces2025, dlss 4
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment