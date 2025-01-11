Watch: GeForce RTX 5090 Vs RTX 4090 DLSS 4 Vs DLSS 3 Image Quality And Perf Demo
The demo? The brutally punishing Alan Wake 2 running in 4K with DLSS "Performance" mode on both a GeForce RTX 4090 and the new Blackwell GeForce RTX 5090, side by side. The difference is instantly clear: while the RTX 4090 capped out at an impressive 135-140 FPS using DLSS 3, the RTX 5090 shattered expectations by soaring past 300 FPS with DLSS 4's Multi-Frame Generation.
DLSS 4 replaces the convolutional neural network used by DLSS 3.5 and earlier versions for super resolution and ray reconstruction with a new transformer-based model, and the difference is striking. You can clearly see that DLSS 4 delivers sharper detail and reduced ghosting compared to the older CNN-based approach in DLSS 3. It's a visual and performance leap that you need to see to believe, so watch the video above, because it's clear even in the off-screen footage.
Say what you want about frame generation, but there's no denying that the new transformer-based DLSS 4 is a huge step forward for upscaling technologies. If a TAA-hating fuddy-duddy like your author is convinced, give it a look and see what you think, and then let us know in the comments, here or on YouTube.