ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Review: Midrange Blackwell Tested

NVIDIA continues its onslaught of Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series
cards today, with the release of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. Technically, cards go on sale tomorrow from NVIDIA’s board partners, but over the next couple of days we can show you what a couple of the cards can do in terms of performance, starting with the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti we'll be featuring here.
Like all of the other GeForce RTX 5070 Ti cards coming down the pipeline, the ASUS PRIME features a proprietary design with ASUS’ own take on NVIDIA's upper-midrange GPU, but this particular model should be arriving at NVIDIA’s specified $749 MSRP – an ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition, with somewhat higher boost clocks is also coming, and will be somewhat more expensive. The same is true for a number of other manufacturers that will be offering multiple models at or above MSRP.
Before we dive in and get up-clos-and-personal with the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti though, let’s lay some of the groundworks and explain where the RTX 5070 Ti lives in NVIDA’s line-up. Specs and a quick comparison up first...
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Specifications
The above table compares the main features and specification of the last three "70" class GPUs from NVIDIA. As you can see, in terms of its specifications, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is an upgrade over the previous-gen GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
in most ways. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti has more cores, which are also based on a newer architecture, more memory with much higher bandwidth, more L1 cache, a larger register file, an upgraded media engine, a native PCIe Gen 5 interface, and higher pixel and texture fill rates, despite a somewhat lower boost clock. Like the RTX 3070 Ti, a 256-bit memory interface returns, which results in nearly 900GB/s of peak bandwidth when paired to its speedy 16GB of 28Gbps GDDR7 memory.
Like the GeForce RTX 5080, the new RTX 5070 Ti is built around the 45.6 billion transistor GB203 GPU. But unlike the GeForce RTX 5080, which features a full-fat chip, the RTX 5070 Ti is scaled back somewhat. The full GB203 as it is configured on the RTX 5080 features 11 GPCs, 42 TPCs, 84 SMs, and eight 32-bit memory controllers, for an aggregate 256-bit bus width. Each SM contains 128 FP32 CUDA Cores, for a grand total of 10,752, with 84 4th Gen RT Cores, 336 5th Gen Tensor Cores, 336 Texture Units, and 112 ROPS. The GB203 also includes a total of 10,752 KB L1 cache, a 21,504 KB Register File, and 65,536 KB L2 cache. On the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, however, only 6 GPCs, 35 TPCs, and 70 SMs are enabled, which results in 8,960 total CUDA cores, 280 Tensor cores, and 70 RT cores. The L1 cache commensurately drops down to 8,960KB, with 49,152KB of L2 as well.
While the GB203 powering the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is scaled back versus the more powerful GeForce RTX 5080, or GeForce RTX 5090 for that matter, its features and capabilities remain the same. RTX Neural Rendering, RTX Mega Geometry, DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Gen, the new AI Management Processor, and updated media engine with hardware acceleration for 4:2:2 video, are all part of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti's feature set. You can learn about all of those features in our previous NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture
coverage, if you haven't already read it.
Check Out The ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
<a href="/photo-gallery/Article/3498?image=big_geforce-rtx-5080-angle-1.jpg&tag=popup" target="_blank"><img height="414px" width="708px" alt="geforce rtx 5080 angle 1" src="https://images.hothardware.com/contentimages/article/3498/content/small_geforce-rtx-5080-angle-1.jpg" style="" class="dimension1">
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition: MSRP $999
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition looks just like the flagship RTX 5090, and offers the same features, but packs a smaller GPU at only half the price.
</td>
<td style="width: 45%; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">
<div style="text-align: center;"><img alt="hot flat" src="https://images.hothardware.com/contentimages/article/3234/content/hot-flat.png" style="" width="50px" height="46px" class="dimension15"><br>
<td style="width: 45%; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">
<div style="text-align: center;"><img alt="not flat" src="https://images.hothardware.com/contentimages/article/3234/content/not-flat.png" style="" width="50px" height="46px" class="dimension15"><br>
<ul style="font-size: 11px; font-weight: bold;">
<li>Price Premium</li>
<li>Mild Upgrade Over The RTX 4080</li>
</ul>
Price Premium
Mild Upgrade Over The RTX 4080
</strong></span></div>
<ul style="font-size: 11px; font-weight: bold;">
</ul>
NVIDIA is ready with the second member of the GeForce RTX 50 series, the GeForce RTX 5080. Last week we were able to show you NVIDIA’s own flagship <a href="https://hothardware.com/reviews/nvidia-geforce-rtx-5090-review">GeForce RTX 5090</a> and an awesome partner board from MSI, the cool and quiet GeForce RTX 5090 <a href="https://hothardware.com/reviews/msi-geforce-rtx-5090-suprim-liquid-review">Suprim Liquid SOC</a>. Both of those cards are crazy powerful, but they also sit at the very, tippy-top of NVIDIA’s product stack, and as such, they command a hefty premium. The RTX 5090’s MSRP is two grand, and we’d be surprised if anyone other than the brave few already camping out for cards get one for the suggested retail price. The new GeForce RTX 5080 is a different animal though, and its suggested price is half of the RTX 5090’s, at just under a grand. <br>
<br>
Although the RTX 5080 Founders Edition card we’ll be showing you here looks essentially identical to the RTX 5090, there are plenty of differences under the hood. In fact, the cards aren’t even built using the same GPU. More on that in a bit.<br>
<br>
<div style="text-align: center;">
<div class="videoWrapper"><iframe width="708" height="399" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KzfIFEAStEs" title="NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition Is Here!" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></div>
</div>
<br>
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition’s packaging and bundle is exactly the same as the RTX 5090’s. In stead of writing about all of the environmentally friendly and sustainable goodness in NVIDIA’s latest packaging again, we’ll let Davo tell you directly. Check out the video above to see for yourselves – just imagine that 9 is an 8...
<h3>NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Specifications</h3>
<div style="text-align: center;"><a href="/photo-gallery/Article/3498?image=big_geforce-rtx-5080-specifications.png&tag=popup" target="_blank"><img height="1002px" width="708px" alt="geforce rtx 5080 specifications" src="https://images.hothardware.com/contentimages/article/3498/content/small_geforce-rtx-5080-specifications.png" style="" class="dimension1"></a><br>
</div>
<hr>
As you can see in the comparison table above, in terms of its specification, the GeForce RTX 5080 is an upgrade over the previous-gen <a href="https://hothardware.com/reviews/nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-gpu-review">GeForce RTX 4080</a> in virtually every way. The GeForce RTX 5080 has more – and newer -- cores, more memory bandwidth, more L1 cache, a larger register file, higher clocks, an upgraded media engine, a native PCIe Gen 5 interface, and a higher pixel fill rate. Surprisingly though, the GPU powering the RTX 5080 is comprised of fewer transistors than the RTX 4080’s AD103, though the chips have similar memory interfaces, ROP counts, and L2 cache configurations.<br>
<br>
The GeForce RTX 5080 is built around the 45.6 billion transistor GB203 GPU, but unlike the RTX 5090, which has a scaled back GB202 at its heart, the GeForce RTX 5080 features a full-fat chip. The GB203 is equipped with 11 GPCs, 42 TPCs, 84 SMs, and eight 32-bit memory controllers, for an aggregate 256-bit bus width. Each SM contains 128 FP32 CUDA Cores, for a grand total of 10,752 CUDA Cores, with 84 4th Gen RT Cores, 336 5th Gen Tensor Cores, 336 Texture Units, and 112 ROPS. NVIDIA's GB203 also includes 10,752 KB L1 cache, a 21,504 KB Register File, and 65,536 KB L2 cache. The GPU is linked to 16GB of GDDR7 memory operating at an effective 30Gbps, for up to 960GB/s of bandwidth.<br>
<br>
While much of the IP in the GB203 powering the GeForce RTX 5080 is scaled back versus the bigger GB202 on the GeForce RTX 5090, their features and capabilities remain the same. RTX Neural Rendering, RTX Mega Geometry, DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Gen, the new AI Management Processor, and updated media engine with hardware acceleration for 4:2:2 video, are all part of the GeForce RTX 5080's feature set. You can learn about all of those features in our previous <a href="https://hothardware.com/reviews/nvidia-rtx-blackwell-architecture-overview">NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture</a> coverage, if you’re not already aware.<br>
<h3>Check Out The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition</h3>
<div style="text-align: left;">In terms of its industrial design and overall aesthetics, the GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition <em>LOOKS</em> just like the RTX 5090 FE. There are some key differences we should note, however.<br>
</div>
<div style="text-align: center;"><a href="/photo-gallery/Article/3498?image=big_geforce-rtx-5080-front.jpg&tag=popup" target="_blank"><img height="340px" width="708px" alt="geforce rtx 5080 front" src="https://images.hothardware.com/contentimages/article/3498/content/small_geforce-rtx-5080-front.jpg" style="" class="dimension1"></a><br>
<a href="/photo-gallery/Article/3498?image=big_geforce-rtx-5080-back.jpg&tag=popup" target="_blank"><img height="339px" width="708px" alt="geforce rtx 5080 back" src="https://images.hothardware.com/contentimages/article/3498/content/small_geforce-rtx-5080-back.jpg" style="" class="dimension1"></a><br>
</div>
Like the GeForce RTX 5090, the GeForce RTX 5080 is much thinner than its direct predecessor. The card measures 304mm in length, 137mm in height, and it is truly two-slots (40mm) wide – it’s not just a 2-slot case bracket, with a protruding cooler assembly. It's a dense package that uses premium materials through-and-through. You can <em>feel</em> the build quality as soon as you pick up the GeForce RTX 5080.<br>
<br>
NVIDIA was able to shrink its top-end GeForce RTX 50 series cards this generation by developing what it calls a “Double Flow Through” cooler design, which allows both cooling fans to blow air straight through the heatsink, for optimal performance with reduced noise.<br>
<br>
<div style="text-align: center;"><img height="360px" width="708px" alt="rtx 5090 double flow though" src="https://images.hothardware.com/contentimages/article/3494/content/small_rtx-5090-double-flow-though.jpg" class="dimension1"></div>
<br>
To achieve this, the GeForce RTX 5080 has a multi-part PCB setup, similar to the 5090's. The central PCB is home to the GPU, memory, and power circuitry. It is situated in the center of the card, with only small portions protruding underneath each fan. A separate daughterboard attaches to the central PCB to the PCIe x16 connector, and a third, flexible board runs perpendicular along the bottom edge with high-speed signaling connections from the central PCB to the display outputs. <br>
<br>
A ton of engineering went into the design of the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. The cooling solution on this card is more capable than previous-gen offerings, and NVIDIA had to solve a number of problems to ensure proper signal integrity over the multiple PCBs and their connectors. NVIDIA discusses much of the design process in a <a href="https://hothardware.com/news/nvidia-details-rtx-5090-fe-cooler">video available here</a>, if you’re interested in some of the finer details. <br>
<br>
<div style="text-align: center;"><a href="/photo-gallery/Article/3498?image=big_geforce-rtx-5080-bottom.jpg&tag=popup" target="_blank"><img height="154px" width="708px" alt="geforce rtx 5080 bottom" src="https://images.hothardware.com/contentimages/article/3498/content/small_geforce-rtx-5080-bottom.jpg" style="" class="dimension1"></a><br>
<a href="/photo-gallery/Article/3498?image=big_geforce-rtx-5080-top.jpg&tag=popup" target="_blank"><img height="158px" width="708px" alt="geforce rtx 5080 top" src="https://images.hothardware.com/contentimages/article/3498/content/small_geforce-rtx-5080-top.jpg" style="" class="dimension1"></a><br>
</div>
<br>
At the top of the card, you'll find the familiar 1<a href="https://hothardware.com/news/msi-reveals-colorful-solution-to-make-sure-gpu-power-cables-are-securely-plugged">2VHPWR 16-pin connector</a>, also used <a href="https://hothardware.com/reviews/nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-gpu-review">on the RTX 40 series</a>. On the RTX 5080 though, the connector is angled off the back on the PCB, and recessed slightly in the shroud. This configuration should allow for easier cable management and minimize the need to bend the power feed in thinner PC cases. The included power adapter requires four PCIe 8-pin feeds, but the cabling is longer and far more flexible than the adapters included in older RTX 40-series cards. The connector on the adapter is also beefier and emits a solid "click" when pushed fully into place.<br>
<br>
The GeForce RTX 5090 has a newly-designed 3D Vapor Chamber affixed to its GPU, memory and power circuitry for cooling purposes, with a liquid metal TIM to aid in heat transfer. The GeForce RTX 5080, however, has a more traditional cold plate, with a dense array of heatsink thin-fins, linked via 5 heat pipes -- it is not outfitted with the same vapor chamber as the 5090. NVIDIA also uses a more traditional phase-change TIM on the RTX 5080, so none of the complexities associated with liquid metal are at play here. Externally though, you can't really tell. The same dual axial fans are present, along with the same directional outlets on the heatsink and top and bottom vents on the shroud.<br>
<div style="text-align: center;"><img height="335px" width="708px" alt="geforce rtx 5080 ports" src="https://images.hothardware.com/contentimages/article/3498/content/small_geforce-rtx-5080-ports.jpg" class="dimension1"></div>
Outputs in the GeForce RTX 5080 (and other RTX 50 series cards) mirror the RTX 5090 as well, and include a trio of DisplayPorts (2.1b) and a single HDMI port (2.1b). Their orientations have been reversed versus previous-gen cards though, and the case bracket features a solid front bezel and an anti-fingerprint coating.<br>
<br>
Now that you're intimately familiar with the GeForce RTX 5080's design, let's get to the benchmarks...
NVIDIA might have been able to shrink its flagship GeForce RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 Founders Edition
cards down into a two-slot form factor, but its partners are typically employing much larger designs on their RTX 50 series cards. Although it sits a few rungs down the stack versus higher-end cards, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is still 2.5 slots wide, 12” long, and features a fin-stack and fan configuration that’s much bigger than the actual PCB housing the card’s components.
Dominating the front of the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is triple-fan cooling solution, with curved edges and a partial pass-through design. The card features dual ball fan bearings for added durability, with what ASUS calls “Axial-tech” fans. That basically means the fan hub is a bit smaller and the fan blades are a bit longer than typical axial fans, which reduces noise, increases downward pressure, and ultimately improves cooling performance.
The heatsink under those fans covers the entire PCB and extends off the back a few inches to enable the aforementioned partial pass-through design. The heatsink makes direct contact with the GPU, memory, and voltage regulation circuitry on the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and the company claims the base of the heatsink is machined with higher precision than competing cards, to improve contact area and heat transfer. ASUS also uses a phase-change GPU thermal pad, which the company claims improves thermal conductivity under heavy load. At any rate, the cooler is more than capable and keeps the GB203 on this card running cool, even while overclocking. The ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is also nice and quiet, but we’ll discuss thermals and acoustics in more detail a little later.
The ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti also features a vented metal backplate, and a dual-BIOS switch labeled with a “P” and “Q”, we supposed for performance and quiet modes, but ASUS’ site lists “default” and “OC” modes. Whatever the modes are actually called, the card’s default GPU boost clock is 2,452MHz (when the switch is set to Q). That clock increases slightly to 2,482MHz when in P-mode, however.
Outputs in the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti mirror other GeForce RTX 50
series cards and include a trio of DisplayPorts (2.1b) and a single HDMI port (2.1b). Those ports are nestled into a stainless steel backplate, that features venting for some odd reason, because the plastic fan shroud behind those vents is solid.
Included with the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is a basic lit pack, a thank you card, a single strip of hook & loop fastener, and a power adapter that takes three 8-pin PCIe Express power feeds and converts them to a single 12VHPWR connector.
And with all of that covered, let's get to some benchmarks...