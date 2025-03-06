MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio Review: Boosted Mid-Range Blackwell
MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio: MSRP $599
The MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio packs a massive cooler and takes NVIDIA's reference specs and kicks them up a couple of notches to boost performance.
GeForce RTX 5070 series cards from NVIDIA’s board partners go on sale tomorrow worldwide, though Founders Edition models will be coming to market a little later. Nevertheless, we showed you what NVIDIA’s own RTX 5070 card could do previously, and now it’s time for a custom offering from MSI. Like the MSI-built GeForce RTX 5070 Ti card we evaluated last week, the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio is a hot-clocked variant, with a large cooler and distinctive styling, at least relative to other brands. All of MSI’s Gaming Trio cards share a similar design language and obviously target gamers, but they’re one of many GeForce RTX 5070 series cards coming from the company.
Here's how the RTX 5070’s main features and specifications stack up relative to a couple of previous-gen xx70-class GPUs, then we’ll get up close and personal with the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio and, of course, take it for a spin…
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Specifications
For a more detailed breakdown of how the GB205 GPU powering the GeForce RTX 5070 stacks up, please check out our previous coverage. As you can see in the table above, it's scaled down significantly versus higher-end cards like the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5080, but it packs all of the same features. And despite being a physically smaller GPU than the GD104 or AD104, the GB203 is an across-the-board upgrade. The GD104 that powered the GeForce RTX 3070 had a wider memory interface, but the much higher clocked GDDR7 and more advanced memory compression at work in Blackwell more than make up for that.
Checking Out The MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming TrioLike the RTX 5070 Ti version we looked at last week, the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio is a relatively large graphics card, especially in light of NVIDIA's Founders Edition. Though NVIDIA was able to shrink most of its Founders Edition cards down into a two-slot form factor, partners like MSI continue to employ larger designs on their RTX 50 series cards. The MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio, for example, is 2.7 slots wide and quite long. Its precise measurements are 13.3 x 5.5 x 2 in (338 x 140 x 50 mm) and it weighs in at over 2.5lbs.
The stand-out feature on the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio – as the Trio suggests – is its large, triple-fan cooler. The card features a massive thin-fin heatsink array, with multiple heat-pipes and a nickel-plated copper baseplate. The baseplate makes direct contact with the GPU and memory, and the heat-pipes are what MSI calls “core pipes”; which basically means the pipes are squared off to maximize contact with the baseplate. The heatsink fins themselves are also formed into curved ‘V’ shapes in a few sections to optimize air flow through the fins and minimize turbulence, and hence, lower noise output. The axial fans on the card feature dual ball bearings for increased longevity, along with 7, textured fan blades – again, to maximize air flow and help minimize noise. It's also a partial pass-through design, with a section at the back that extends well past the actual PCB. The cooler on this MSI card definitely does its job well, as you'll see in the overclocking section a little later.
Over and above the baseplate that’s affixed to the GPU and memory, multiple thermal pads are used as well to ensure additional heat dissipation for other critical components on the card that make contact with other portions of the heatsink. A metal backplate on the card also features thermal pads underneath to aid in cooling.
Included with the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio is a basic lit pack, an adjustable GPU support stand, and a power adapter that turns two 8-pin PCIe power feeds into a single 12VHPWR connector. MSI does something useful with its adapter that should be commended, too. The insertion points are a bright yellow, so it’s much easier to see if the connector isn’t fully seated into the GPU.
GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio mirror other GeForce RTX 50 series cards, and include three DisplayPorts (2.1b) and a single HDMI port (2.1b). Those ports are nestled into a stainless steel backplate that features venting, to allow some warm air to escape a system. Some of the heat pipes that snake though the heatsink are visible just behind those vents.
And now that you're intimately familiar with the card itself, let's get to the benchmarks...