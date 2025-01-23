GeForce RTX 5090 Performance Review: NVIDIA Remains King Of PC Gaming



NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090: MSRP $1,999

NVIDIA's powerful but pricey GeForce RTX 5090 is the company’s latest flagship GPU and our tests show it crushing everything in AI, gaming, and content creator workloads.





Fastest GPU Ever

Bleeding Edge Features

DLSS 4

RTX Nerual Rendering

Great For AI, Creators, And Gaming

Smaller Form Factor Than Previous-Gen

32B Of VRAM

Steep Price Premium

High Power Consumption

Not A Massive Leap Over 4090





NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Specifications





The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition

If you watched our unboxing video above, you’ve already seen the new, more environmentally friendly packaging NVIDIA is using with the GeForce RTX 50 series. The new packaging is not only much smaller than the previous-gen, but the inner box is 100% plastic free, inkless and made of paper fibers. The carboard outer box also has a few cool design elements that hint at what’s inside. Watch the vid if you haven’t already.



