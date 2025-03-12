Here’s How To Enable FSR 4 With Frame Gen In DLSS And XeSS Game Titles

OptiScaler is a multi-game mod that's been around for a couple of years. It originally grew out of the CyberFSR2 project that existed to add support for AMD's GPU-agnostic FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 to Cyberpunk 2077 before that game got official support for AMD's upscaler. Recent updates to OptiScaler have enabled users with Radeon RX 9000-series graphics cards —the only ones that support FSR 4, at least right now—to replace the DLSS, XeSS, or FSR3 upscaling built into certain games with AMD's latest effort.





This is highly desirable, because FSR 4 is fantastic , as you can see above. The general consensus among reviewers is that while it doesn't quite reach the image quality heights of the latest DLSS 4 transformer-based models, it's as good as or better than the previous-generation DLSS models, and a titanic improvement over the blurry, afterimage-prone FSR 3 upscaling. In theory, it's one of the biggest reasons to upgrade to a Radeon RX 9000-series GPU, but its value was muted a bit by the relative scarcity of game-specific support.





Now, thanks to OptiScaler, there's a solid chance that the game you want to play can be modified to use FSR 4 for its upscaling in place of whatever existing upscaling solution it supported before. The list of games where FSR 4 injection is known to work is surprisingly long, and includes big titles like Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Dragon's Dogma II, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, MS Flight Sim 2024, Red Dead Redemption 2, and many more.









How does it work? Well, it's fairly straightforward, at a surface level. All of these temporal upscaling methods take fundamentally the same inputs—to the point that AMD once said that implementing FSR 2 in a game with DLSS upscaling was a five-minute task. By acting as a middleware, it intercepts calls from the game and simply redirects them to the chosen upscaling backend. Microsoft has an API for doing exactly this known as DirectSR (not to be confused with the AutoSR feature found on Snapdragon laptops ), but it doesn't appear to have been implemented in any games just yet.



