Bose, Sony And Beats Slash Headphone Prices To A Symphony Of Savings Up To 54% Off
Bose QuietComfortThe Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones with active noise cancelling is a solid choice for anyone looking for a quality headset with stellar audio. The headphones come with two listening modes: Quiet and Aware. In Quiet mode, listeners can tune out the world around them, and while in Aware mode, the world is let back in.
In terms of battery life, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are said to deliver up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. If someone happens to run low on battery, they can get an additional 2.5 hours with just 15 minutes of charging time.
While using the Bose smartphone app, users can take charge of their high-fidelity audio and adjustable EQ. So, whether someone wants more bass, or higher mid tones, the choice is theirs.
Staying connected between multiple devices is a breeze with a multi-point toggle feature that allows users to switch between devices without disconnecting and reconnecting each time. There is also the option of being hard-wired, with the included 3.5mm audio cable.
The Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones are currently 43% off for only $199.
Don’t miss out on these other deals from Bose as well:
- The Bose Ultra Open earbuds are 17% off for $249.
- The Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones are 23% off for $329.
Sony WH-1000XM5The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones have a lightweight design and soft fit leather, making them a great choice for those who wear their headphones all day. And with a battery life of up to 30 hours of playback time, all day is certainly an option.
Users can take control of their music with the intuitive touch controls on the device. Sony says with a simple touch, users can pause, play, skip tracks, control volume, activate their voice assistant, and answer phone calls.
The Sony XM5’s come with four beamforming microphones and advanced audio signal processing, making them great for taking calls. The four microphones will make sure whatever is said can be heard by the caller on the other end.
When one needs to tune out the world, Sony states noise cancellation on the headset is enhanced with the company's advanced noise cancellation technology, powered by two processors controlling eight microphones.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are 25% off for $298.
Other great deals from Sony are:
- The Sony WH1000XM4 wireless headphones are $150 off for $199.99.
- The Sony INZONE Buds are 16% off for $168.
Beats Solo 4If the Bose or Sony headphones don’t quite fit the bill, then check out the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones. These headphones come with Beat's UltraPlush ear cushions, said to be designed for comfort and durability.
The Beats Solo 4 headphones come packed with a battery life said to last up to 50 hours. And if that isn’t enough, users can get a quick 10-minute charge that will give them an additional 5 hours of playback with Beats Fast Fuel charging feature.
This lightweight headset features spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, plus upgraded drivers, and rebalanced acoustics. With upgraded microphones which precisely target the user’s voice, while rejecting unwanted background noise and wind noise, users should be heard loud and clear while taking calls.
The Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones are an incredible 50% off for only $99.99.
Check out these other deals from Beats:
- The Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones are 54% off for just $159.99.
- The Beats Studio Buds with AppleCare+ are 44% off for only $98.99.