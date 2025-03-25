AirPods Max To Get A 'Mind-Blowing' Feature Apple Previously Downplayed





Nearly six months after release, USB-C versions of Apple's AirPods Max will FINALLY get lossless audio playback via USB-C. Lightning-equipped AirPods Max headsets had wired playback ability since day one, thus when the new variant launched last September, customers were not amused that Apple had seemingly cut the feature out. However, this announcement is not without its own share of discrepancies. Let's take a closer look.

Next month AirPods Max are leveling up with lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio—bringing you mind-blowing sound quality. 🎧



Whether you’re a music creator or music lover, this is the ultimate audio upgrade! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F7xh4u1hgC — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 24, 2025

With the stable release of iOS 18.4 expected to drop in April, USB-C AirPods Max will be capable of wired audio playback. According to Apple's SVP of marketing, Greg Joswiak (via X), the flagship headphones are "leveling up with lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio—bringing you mind-blowing sound quality."





Somewhat carelessly, the accompanying photo in Joswiak's post shows the woman's headphones WITHOUT wires (the USB-C port is located on the right earcup, after all). But we get it: a busy man like Joswiak only has time for stock images. Fair enough.





However, the fact that the post says that the feature brings "mind-blowing sound quality" and is the "ultimate audio upgrade" is somewhat incongruent with the company's Apple Music support documents on the matter. Regarding lossless audio—which is uncompressed audio data—the company states that "the difference between AAC and lossless audio is virtually indistinguishable."





So why would Joswiak make such a bold claim if AAC (Advanced Audio Codec) is barely discernible from lossless? Well, what Joswiak didn't clarify was that the new wired lossless audio isn't the same as lossless audio via Bluetooth. Unless you're a headphone enthusiast or audiophile, regular AirPods Max users would never realize that Apple was talking about two different things.





Reading the official announcement gives us a better idea who Apple is targeting the feature for: audio creators. To wit, "Using the USB-C cable, AirPods Max will become the only headphones that enable musicians to both create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking. By delivering lossless, high-resolution digital audio with low latency, artists can seamlessly record and mix with AirPods Max without compromising fidelity."





The 2024 AirPods Max launched in September of last year with very minimal changes, namely new colorways, Personalized Spatial Audio support, and of course, the change from USB-C from Lightning. Customers were surprised how little the new $550 model brought to the table; they hadn't expected Apple to launch the product as more of a refresh rather than a proper new version. Compounding matters was that the USB-C AirPods Max didn't offer wired playback out of the box unlike its predecessor.

