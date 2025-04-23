Amazon Deals Its Only Color Kindle For Lowest Price Ever, Read All About It





Are you still lugging around a backpack full of books whenever you travel? Hey, there's something about the feel (and smell) of a physical book that simply can't be duplicated by a e-reader, but on the flip side, e-readers are a heck of a lot more convenient. And you can save yourself a baggage fee at the airport. If the only thing that's been holding you back from buying a Kindle is the lack of color support, we have good news— Amazon addressed that issue with its Kindle Colorsoft, and it's fallen in price again, matching its all-time low.





Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition for $224.99 at Amazon (save $55) right now. It's marked as a 'limited time deal', and indeed a look at the e-book reader's price history on Amazon (as tracked by CamelCamelCamel) shows it's only fallen below the MSRP two other times—once in February, and again in late March (and into early April). You can score theforright now. It's marked as a 'limited time deal', and indeed a look at the e-book reader's price history on Amazon (as tracked by CamelCamelCamel) shows it's only fallen below the MSRP two other times—once in February, and again in late March (and into early April).





It only took 17 years since the introduction of the first Kindle for Amazon to release a model with a color e-ink display. And though it stands alone as such within the Kindle family, the Colorsoft model is just as easy on the eyes, which is an inherent strength of e-ink displays. Amazon says it designed the Colorsoft's 7-inch display "specifically for reading" and says it has "none of the harsh glare or intense light of a conventional backlit screen."





"Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition packs a suite of innovations that make every hue and shade pop. Those include custom formulated coatings between the display layers to enhance the color, a light guide with micro-deflectors to minimize stray light, and an ultra-thin coating in the display stack to improve optical performance. We built the display on an oxide backplane for sharper contrast, faster page turns, and better image quality," Amazon says.













One of the perks of a color display (beyond the obvious) is the ability to highlight certain parts of a page in yellow, orange, blue, or pink. And outside of the color goodness that's on tap, this is every bit the Kindle as the non-color models.





It charges via USB-C, and according to Amazon, you can get up to 8 weeks of run time from a single charge. It also features a waterproof design (no worries about dropping it in the suds when taking a bath), 94 nits of brightness (same as the other modern Kindles), and 32GB of built-in storage. And being a Signature Edition model, there are no lockscreen ads (or fee to remove them).





