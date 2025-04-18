



As a father, I can confirm that whenever a kid asks, 'What time is it?', the correct response is 'Time to get a new watch!'. Look, I don't make the rules, I'm just citing the "Dad Joke Manual" that is mandatory reading for dads when they have a kid. And if your kid is asking the same question, you can surprise them this Easter with not just a watch, but a smartwatch, and at a discount to boot.





Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) for $299 at Amazon (save $100), which is a chunky 25% discount over MSRP. Also, Amazon is showing that Prime members will receive the watch on Sunday, April 20. It probably won't arrive fast enough to sneak it into an Easter basket, but at least it will arrive on the holiday. Yes, it's cutting it close, but you can snag anfor, which is a chunky 25% discount over MSRP. Also, Amazon is showing that Prime members will receive the watch on Sunday, April 20. It probably won't arrive fast enough to sneak it into an Easter basket, but at least it will arrive on the holiday.





What's also notable about this deal is that the Series 10 is the latest version of the Apple Watch. There are two sizes available, 46mm and 42mm, both of which wield an always-on LPTO 3 OLED display with up to 2,000 its of brightness. According to Apple, it yields up to a 40% brighter image when viewed at an angle, compared to the previous model.





It's also thinner—the thinnest yet for an Apple Watch—at just 9.7 millimeters, which is a full millimeter less than the Series 9. Battery life is virtually unchanged at up to 18 hours (or 36 hours in Low Power mode), though the Apple Watch Series 10 charges faster. According to Apple, you can take a Series 10 smartwatch from fully depleted to 80% battery life in just 30 minutes. That's a 15-minute improvement versus the Series 9.





The overall package is not an evolutionary upgrade, but it's definitely refined. And with these timely deals in place, the Apple Watch Series 10 can be had for its lowest price to date.





Here are some options...