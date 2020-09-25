EK Fluid Gaming 270 Conquest Review: Immaculate PC Gaming

Ports (rear)

1x PS/2 Combo Mouse+Keyboard

4x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

3x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

1x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet

1x S/PDIF Digital out (optical)

1x Microphone in

1x Line in

1x Line / Stereo Speaker out

2x Additional Line Out for use with 7.1 surround