HP Dragonfly Pro Review: An AMD Ryzen 7 Laptop That Delivers

Other quality features of the Dragonfly Pro are its spacious keyboard and trackpad. The keyboard is a backlit chiclet design with good spacing and key cap size, but with the slightest bit of give and flex underneath. This doesn't detract from the overall experience or premium feel, however, and after a bit of learning curve, working on this machine became quite comfortable. The far left gray function button column is a little odd in terms its functionality. There is one mappable, custom hot key function, but the other buttons essentially are hotkeys for firing up the different tabs of the myHP desktop app that offers system maintenance functions, as well as low level video and audio controls for the webcam and speaker system sound equalizer. That's a lot of keyboard real estate dedicated to essentially controlling one piece of software, but again this will be a minor quibble for most users.