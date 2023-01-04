Zen 4 Goes Mobile At CES With Four New Ryzen 7000 Laptop CPU Families





At last year's Consumer Electronics Show, AMD announced its Ryzen 6000 Mobile processors, a coherent family of processors based on a single design, Rembrandt. However, the company has introduced new processor naming guidelines since then. At this year's 2023 CES, AMD is announcing new Ryzen 7000 Mobile CPUs, but pay close attention, because there are actually five wildly-differing processors shipping under that banner.

AMD's Ryzen 7000 Series Mobile Decoder Ring

Enter AMD Ryzen AI With XDNA (Xilinx DNA)

What is Ryzen AI? Well, it's a block of Xilinx FPGA technology, apparently. AMD didn't supply a ton of details on exactly what the capabilities of the programmable logic core may be, but did say that it's a reconfigurable circuit built right into the monolithic Phoenix die. The company says it can handle four concurrent "dedicated AI streams" and that it is "optimized for battery life with intense AI workloads."





AMD's XDNA (Xilinx DNA) AI engine is the square in the bottom left.



Left to right: Ryzen 9 7945HX, Ryzen 9 7950X3D And Ryzen 9 7940HS.

