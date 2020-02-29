EK Brings Fluid Gaming Water Cooled PCs To The Masses At PAX East
Liquid cooling systems provide many benefits and look fantastic, but they are not always accessible to gamers on a budget. The company EK is known for their water blocks and liquid cooling solutions, but they have recently branched out to include fully-built systems. EK showed off their line of fluid-gaming PCs at PAX East 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The line includes both more affordable and high-end options.
The Fluid-Gaming systems come in three tiers: the “base model” Battle, the mid level Conquest, and the no-compromises Vanquish. All three options include the same hard-line liquid cooling setup. However, the hardware insides varies based on the tier.
The 250-AR Battle includes an AMD Radeon 3600X CPU with a MSI-built AMD Radeon RX 5700 GPU. It also features a healthy 16GB of RAM and a 512GB Samsung 970 Evo NVMe SSD. The 250-AR Battle is the least expensive option and rings it at $1,899 USD. Check it out in the interview below.
The 270-AR Conquest is specced out almost identically to the 250-AR Battle, but trades up the CPU for a AMD Radeon 3800X. This more powerful processor is better suited for heavy content creators and streamers. The 270-AR Conquest costs $2099 USD
Last, but not least, the 275-AG features the same CPU as the 270-AR Conquest, but includes better RAM, storage,power supply, and GPU. It includes a EVGA RTX 2080 SUPER Black, 32 GB of HyperX Predator RGB RAM, 1 TB of Samsung 970 EVO NVMe storage, and pumps up the power supply to a 850W unit. It rings in at $2,699.The better specs come with a higher price tag, but are arguably a better value.
The systems all look gorgeous on the show floor. We are impressed by how clean the straight pipe liquid cooling system looks. EK achieved this setup by implementing a custom designed reservoir that matches the Lian-Li chassis. Similar fully liquid cooled systems often cost significantly more, but EK is keeping mum about how they have managed to keep their pricing so competitive.
EK is also offering a special discount for PAX East weekend. All the systems can be ordered for 10% off through Sunday. Check back here for more updates on PAX East 2020.
