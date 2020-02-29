CATEGORIES
home News
by Chris Goetting, Brittany GoettingSaturday, February 29, 2020, 01:49 PM EDT

EK Brings Fluid Gaming Water Cooled PCs To The Masses At PAX East

ek fluid gaming liquid cooling pc

Liquid cooling systems provide many benefits and look fantastic, but they are not always accessible to gamers on a budget. The company EK is known for their water blocks and liquid cooling solutions, but they have recently branched out to include fully-built systems. EK showed off their line of fluid-gaming PCs at PAX East 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The line includes both more affordable and high-end options.

The Fluid-Gaming systems come in three tiers: the “base model” Battle, the mid level Conquest, and the no-compromises Vanquish. All three options include the same hard-line liquid cooling setup. However, the hardware insides varies based on the tier.

The 250-AR Battle includes an AMD Radeon 3600X CPU with a MSI-built AMD Radeon RX 5700 GPU. It also features a healthy 16GB of RAM and a 512GB Samsung 970 Evo NVMe SSD. The 250-AR Battle is the least expensive option and rings it at $1,899 USD. Check it out in the interview below.


The 270-AR Conquest is specced out almost identically to the 250-AR Battle, but trades up the CPU for a AMD Radeon 3800X. This more powerful processor is better suited for heavy content creators and streamers. The 270-AR Conquest costs $2099 USD

Last, but not least, the 275-AG features the same CPU as the 270-AR Conquest, but includes better RAM, storage,power supply, and GPU. It includes a EVGA RTX 2080 SUPER Black, 32 GB of HyperX Predator RGB RAM, 1 TB of Samsung 970 EVO NVMe storage, and pumps up the power supply to a 850W unit. It rings in at $2,699.The better specs come with a higher price tag, but are arguably a better value.

The systems all look gorgeous on the show floor. We are impressed by how clean the straight pipe liquid cooling system looks. EK achieved this setup by implementing a custom designed reservoir that matches the Lian-Li chassis. Similar fully liquid cooled systems often cost significantly more, but EK is keeping mum about how they have managed to keep their pricing so competitive.

EK is also offering a special discount for PAX East weekend. All the systems can be ordered for 10% off through Sunday. Check back here for more updates on PAX East 2020.


Tags:  liquid cooling, EKWB, paxeast2020, fluid-gaming systems
Via:  HotHardware
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms