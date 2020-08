Maingear Turbo Review: A Jaw-Dropping Mini-ITX Gaming PC

That said, we'll be straight-up with you and say that it's really tight in there, if it wasn't already obvious. The absolute precision, impeccable build quality and attention to detail with the Maingear Turbo and its Apex Liquid Cooling system is abundantly obvious. However, you're going to want to choose your component selection wisely because you're probably not going to want to mess with it for a while, should you decide to procure such a highly tuned beast. Maingear does offer standard AIO closed-loop liquid cooler options on its entry-level Turbo systems. In those system configs, upgrading graphics cards, memory and NVMe storage will undoubtedly be more accessible. However, the benefits of Maingear's Apex Liquid Cooling solution with hardline tubing are many, beside the fact that it all just plain looks freaking amazing. The labyrinth of hardline tubing and custom water block designs, are just (and I use this word sparingly) amazing. We've previously built a Maingear Vybe and still catch ourselves staring at the intricacies of that beast, but the Turbo's Apex cooling setup is next-level impressive.