Maingear Turbo Review: A Jaw-Dropping Mini-ITX Gaming PC

The good news is that IO is readily accessible also on the front of the system, as well as the back panel IO, along with a diminutive reset button and a headphone/line-out jack. Incidentally, we tested the Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 NIC and it screamed, even on our legacy 802.11ac network, with download speeds from a 1Gpbs Comcast link topping out at 625Mbps downstream. We'll take it.

Maingear Turbo Tool-Less Design And Precision Apex Liquid Cooling

We're going way back to the late 80s for a deep track on this one -- "read my lips, one screw." OK that sounded wrong, but that's exactly what stands between you and getting inside the Maingear Turbo's chassis: one single thumbscrew. And though it's perhaps not as impactful as GHW Bush's illustrious "no new taxes" speech, there's better execution here because the simplicity of just one screw to remove the top ventilation plate and the way its smoked, tempered glass side panel just lifts away, is far more satisfying. Because, after all, you're going to want to admire what's inside this system, as well as maintain it over time.



