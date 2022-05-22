ASUS Teases Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-Powered ROG Phone 6
The launch of the powerful gaming phone may not be far off, as a new leak shows off the supposed ROG Phone 6 prototype (see top image). The new image was shared on Equal Leaks' Telegram account earlier today. But the big news is what has been confirmed, and it is that the next gen powerhouse gaming phone will house the upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile chipset.
HotHardware previewed a reference prototype with Snapdragon's 8+ Gen 1 mobile chipset recently and the results were quite impressive. It performed well across a variety of benchmarks, and had a strong showing in regard to the 3DMark stress test, which bodes well for sustained performance. Qualcomm claims improved efficiency with the new mobile chip as well, which will result in increased battery life too. Be sure to read the full article here if you'd like some additional detail.
With the announcement of the ROG Phone 6 utilizing the 8+ Gen 1 and more leaks beginning to surface, it could mean that the smartphone is launching very soon. Qualcomm has said that we should expect to see commercial devices beginning to arrive in the third quarter of this year, which could mean as early as July. Stay tuned here on HotHardware, as we will be sharing the latest news concerning both Snapdragon's 8+ Gen 1 and the ROG Phone 6 as it becomes available.
Top Image Credit Equal Leaks Telegram Account