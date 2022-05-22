CATEGORIES
ASUS Teases Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-Powered ROG Phone 6

by Tim SweezySunday, May 22, 2022, 12:50 PM EDT
rog phone 6
Both the Asus ROG and Snapdragon Twitter handles have teased that the upcoming ROG Phone 6 will wield the potent, upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The iconic gaming phone from ROG will be the first to launch with Qualcomm's latest chipset later this year.

The launch of the powerful gaming phone may not be far off, as a new leak shows off the supposed ROG Phone 6 prototype (see top image). The new image was shared on Equal Leaks' Telegram account earlier today. But the big news is what has been confirmed, and it is that the next gen powerhouse gaming phone will house the upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile chipset.

HotHardware previewed a reference prototype with Snapdragon's 8+ Gen 1 mobile chipset recently and the results were quite impressive. It performed well across a variety of benchmarks, and had a strong showing in regard to the 3DMark stress test, which bodes well for sustained performance. Qualcomm claims improved efficiency with the new mobile chip as well, which will result in increased battery life too. Be sure to read the full article here if you'd like some additional detail.

rog twitter
Image Courtesy of ROG Twitter Account

In terms of the global market, Gadgets Now is saying Asus is expected to launch the ROG Phone 6 Ultimate in India on May 31, 2022. It is believed to launch with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 6000 mAh battery. The Asus ROG account has also confirmed on Weibo that its Tencent variant in the Chinese market will sport different "Tencent Games" branding on the back and slightly different software from the global market, but will still include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

With the announcement of the ROG Phone 6 utilizing the 8+ Gen 1 and more leaks beginning to surface, it could mean that the smartphone is launching very soon. Qualcomm has said that we should expect to see commercial devices beginning to arrive in the third quarter of this year, which could mean as early as July. Stay tuned here on HotHardware, as we will be sharing the latest news concerning both Snapdragon's 8+ Gen 1 and the ROG Phone 6 as it becomes available.

Top Image Credit Equal Leaks Telegram Account
