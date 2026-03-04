Google Pixel 10a Review: Modest Upgrades, Still A Great Value Phone
Google Pixel 10a: An Attractive, High-Value Smartphone, But A Minor Update
|Google Pixel 10a - MSRP Starting A $499
The Pixel 10a is Google’s latest mid-range phone. It’s a minor update over last year’s Pixel 9a, and mostly cosmetic, but the phone is still a good value.
|
|
As it turns out, the Pixel 10a is a minor update, but the changes are mostly cosmetic. To start, read HotHardware's Pixel 9a review from last year, because in this Pixel 10a review, I plan to focus only on what’s actually changed. I don’t want to rehash existing coverage and will focus on what's new, so let’s dive into the nitty-gritty, shall we? First up a quick video overview...
Pixel 10a Hardware And DesignPut the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10a side-by-side and it is difficult to tell them apart. At first glance, they look nearly identical, with the same matte aluminum frame, slab sides, rounded corners, flat front glass, flat plastic back, and black, pill-shaped, camera window. Even most of the antenna bands are in the same location.
Dimensions are virtually the same too, with the Pixel 10a being a hair shorter and narrower, but also a smidgen thicker than the Pixel 9a (9 vs. 8.9mm). It’s also marginally lighter (183 vs. 186g). Look closer, and you’ll find more differences. That camera cutout is little higher up on the back on the Pixel 10a, for example, and now slightly recessed (it protruded a tiny bit on the Pixel 9a) and flush with the back of the device.
The Pixel 10a comes in more saturated versions of the same colors as the Pixel 9a as well, which are named Obsidian, Fog, Berry, and Lavender (like my review unit). And that’s it for the physical differences between these two phones.
Pixel 10a Specs And Features
|Processing & 5G Platform
|Google Tensor G4, Exynos Modem 5400
|Display
|6.3" 1080p OLED, 2424x1080 resolution, 120Hz
|Memory
|8GB
|Storage
|128/256GB
UFS 3.1
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|48MP f/1.7 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 13MP f/2.2 120º Ultra-Wide
|Front-Facing Cameras
|13MP
f/2.2
|Video Recording
|Up to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo
|Battery
|5100 mAh, 30W wired charging, 10W wireless charging
|OS
|Android 16 With Pixel UI
|Dimensions
|153.9 x 73 x 9mm
|Weight
|183 grams
|Connectivity
|802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, USB-C 3.2, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz), Satellite connectivity
|Colors
|Obsidian, Fog, Berry, Lavender
|Pricing
|Find the Google Pixel 10a @ Amazon, starting at $499
Pixel 10a Display Quality
Pixel 10a Camera Performance And Image QualityOn the imaging front, the Pixel 10a packs the exact same shooters as the Pixel 9a, with identical specs. These include the same 48MP f/1.7 1/2-inch 0.8-micron main camera with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, the same 13MP f/2.2 120-degree 1/3.1-inch 1.12-micron ultrawide, and the same 13MP f/2.2 1/3.1-inch 1.12-micron punch-hole front shooter.
Pixel 10a Reception And Sound QualityWhen it comes to connectivity, the Pixel 10a swaps the Pixel 9a’s older Exynos Modem 5300 for Samsung’s newer Exynos Modem 5400, which is more power efficient and enables Satellite SOS. And while the Pixel 10a still lacks mmWave 5G (which really isn’t a big deal), it retains the Pixel 9a’s SIM tray (which is excellent news) alongside eSIM support.
Pixel 10a Performance And Battery LifeIn the past, Pixel “a” models have always benefited from whatever new SoC Google launched alongside the main Pixel series a few months prior, but that’s not the case with the Pixel 10a. For the first time ever, instead of getting Google’s latest Tensor G5, the Pixel 10a is powered by the same Tensor G4 as the Pixel 9a, which is disappointing.
On the plus side, the Pixel 10a inherits the Pixel 9a’s impressive battery life. That’s no surprise, considering the Pixel 10a boasts a battery with the same 5,100mAh capacity as the Pixel 9a. I’m still running our PCMark Work 3.0 battery test, so stay tuned for the results, but basically, this phone will generally last two days on a full charge with moderate use.
And when it’s time for a refill, the Pixel 10a supports faster charging speeds than the Pixel 9a (30 vs. 23W wired, and 10 vs. 7.5W Qi-compatible wireless). What’s missing from the Pixel 10a is built-in magnets for Google’s Pixelsnap and Apple’s MagSafe accessories, something that’s available on the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup. And that’s a bummer.
Finally, the Pixel 10a gets a minor Bluetooth upgrade (6.0 vs. 5.3) but the rest of the specs match the Pixel 9a’s, including sub-6GHz 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6e (802.11ax), NFC, and dual-band A-GPS / GLONASS / Galileo / BeiDou / QZSS / NavIC positioning. You’ll also find the same great haptics on board, and the same optical in-display fingerprint sensor.
Pixel 10a Software, User Experience, And AIThe Pixel 10a runs Google’s flavor of Android 16, which continues to deliver a polished and satisfying user experience. Like its siblings, the Pixel 10a comes with Circle to Search, Gemini Live, Call Assist (including Call Screen, Direct My Call, and Hold For Me), and even Apple AirDrop support, which is a game changer for Android users with a Mac (like me).
Pixel 10a Review SummaryThe Pixel 9a was (and still is) an superb mid-range phone that did (and still does) offer great value. As such, the Pixel 10a, which is fundamentally very similar and costs the same at launch ($499), is also an excellent mid-range handset that delivers strong value. The Pixel 10a is a fine smartphone, but I was expecting more.
If the Pixel 10a came with Google’s Tensor G5 chip and Pixelsnap magnets, it would be a slam dunk. But instead, we have a phone that looks and feels mostly the same, but boasts a slightly brighter, more durable screen, a new 5G modem with similar specs, Satellite connectivity, and marginally faster wired and wireless charging.