CATEGORIES
home Mobile Smartphones

Google Pixel 10a Review: Modest Upgrades, Still A Great Value Phone

by Myriam JoireWednesday, March 04, 2026, 12:20 PM EDT

Google Pixel 10a: An Attractive, High-Value Smartphone, But A Minor Update


 Google Pixel 10a - MSRP Starting A $499
The Pixel 10a is Google’s latest mid-range phone. It’s a minor update over last year’s Pixel 9a, and mostly cosmetic, but the phone is still a good value.

hot flat
  • Strong value
  • Brighter display
  • Excellent cameras
  • Satellite connectivity
  • Impressive battery life
  • Faster charging
  • Outstanding software
not flat
  • Very similar to the Pixel 9a
  • Seriously chunky bezels, again
  • No Tensor G5 SoC
  • No Pixelsnap magnets
  • No charger in the box
hothardware recommended small
The Google Pixel 10a and Pixel 9a are very similar phones, though Google tweaked a few things under the hood and cosmetically. They look and feel very similar, and launched at the same $499 price point. Obviously, that price tag is good news, but what about the handset itself? How should I review a phone that’s so similar to its predecessor?

As it turns out, the Pixel 10a is a minor update, but the changes are mostly cosmetic. To start, read HotHardware's Pixel 9a review from last year, because in this Pixel 10a review, I plan to focus only on what’s actually changed. I don’t want to rehash existing coverage and will focus on what's new, so let’s dive into the nitty-gritty, shall we? First up a quick video overview...

Pixel 10a Hardware And Design

Put the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10a side-by-side and it is difficult to tell them apart. At first glance, they look nearly identical, with the same matte aluminum frame, slab sides, rounded corners, flat front glass, flat plastic back, and black, pill-shaped, camera window. Even most of the antenna bands are in the same location.

Dimensions are virtually the same too, with the Pixel 10a being a hair shorter and narrower, but also a smidgen thicker than the Pixel 9a (9 vs. 8.9mm). It’s also marginally lighter (183 vs. 186g). Look closer, and you’ll find more differences. That camera cutout is little higher up on the back on the Pixel 10a, for example, and now slightly recessed (it protruded a tiny bit on the Pixel 9a) and flush with the back of the device.

pixel 10a 03
Pixel 10a front

Google also relocated the SIM tray from the bottom edge of the Pixel 9a to the left side. In its place, the Pixel 10a features a second opening for the primary mic that’s identical to the speaker cavity, but symmetrically located on the other side of the USB Type-C (USB 3.2) port. Like the Pixel 9a, the Pixel 10a is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

The Pixel 10a comes in more saturated versions of the same colors as the Pixel 9a as well, which are named Obsidian, Fog, Berry, and Lavender (like my review unit). And that’s it for the physical differences between these two phones.

Pixel 10a Specs And Features

Processing & 5G Platform Google Tensor G4, Exynos Modem 5400
Display 6.3" 1080p OLED, 2424x1080 resolution, 120Hz
Memory 8GB
Storage 128/256GB UFS 3.1
Rear-Facing Cameras 48MP f/1.7 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 13MP f/2.2 120º Ultra-Wide
Front-Facing Cameras 13MP f/2.2
Video Recording Up to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo
Battery 5100 mAh, 30W wired charging, 10W wireless charging
OS Android 16 With Pixel UI
Dimensions 153.9 x 73 x 9mm
Weight 183 grams
Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, USB-C 3.2, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz), Satellite connectivity
Colors Obsidian, Fog, Berry, Lavender
Pricing Find the Google Pixel 10a @ Amazon, starting at $499

Pixel 10a Display Quality

The Pixel 10a features the same lovely 6.3-inch 120Hz FHD+ (2424 x 1080 pixels, 422ppi, 20:9) HDR-capable OLED display as the Pixel 9a, with a few improvements. First, it’s a brighter screen (3000 vs 2700 nits peak). Second, the bezels – while still chunky – are slightly thinner due to the Pixel 10a’s marginally shorter and narrower chassis. Third, the glass covering the display is now significantly more durable (Gorilla Glass 7i vs. Gorilla Glass 3).

pixel 10a 05
Pixel 10a bezel-tastic display

Pixel 10a Camera Performance And Image Quality

On the imaging front, the Pixel 10a packs the exact same shooters as the Pixel 9a, with identical specs. These include the same 48MP f/1.7 1/2-inch 0.8-micron main camera with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, the same 13MP f/2.2 120-degree 1/3.1-inch 1.12-micron ultrawide, and the same 13MP f/2.2 1/3.1-inch 1.12-micron punch-hole front shooter.

pixel 10a 08
The Pixel 10a camera pod is slightly recessed

pixel 10a sample 22
Pixel 10a main camera (2x)

The Pixel 10a also inherits all of the Pixel 9a’s camera tricks and shooting modes, like Add Me (which combines two images to include the photographer in a group shot) and Cinematic Pan (which captures ultra-smooth, half-speed, muted video). It also gains a couple of new features that are missing from the Pixel 9a but available across the Pixel 10 lineup.

pixel 10a sample 11
Pixel 10a ultrawide

pixel 10a sample 12
Pixel 10a main camera (1x)

pixel 10a sample 13
Pixel 10a main camera (2x)


pixel 10a sample 14
Pixel 10a main camera (4x)

pixel 10a sample 15
Pixel 10a main camera (8x)

Auto Best Take builds on Top Shot – an existing feature that picks the perfect moment to take a picture – by capturing the best moment in group photos, and even merges images, if necessary, to make sure everyone looks their best. Camera Coach uses Gemini to help you frame and compose shots by offering step-by-step instructions.

pixel 10a sample 36
Pixel 10a ultrawide (night mode)

pixel 10a sample 37
Pixel 10a main camera (1x, night mode)

pixel 10a sample 38
Pixel 10a main camera (2x, night mode)


pixel 10a sample 39
Pixel 10a main camera (4x, night mode)

pixel 10a sample 40
Pixel 10a main camera (8x, night mode)

Like its predecessor, the Pixel 10a takes full advantage of Google’s imaging expertise, from HDR+, to Night Sight, to Super Res Zoom. This results in beautiful photos, with plenty of detail, realistic colors, accurate exposure, and decent dynamic range across a wide range of conditions – even when shooting in low light or when zooming up to 4-5x.

pixel 10a sample 56
Pixel 10a selfie (portrait mode)

pixel 10a sample 30
Pixel 10a main camera (2x, macro)

Video recording (stabilized, with stereo audio) tops out at 4k 60fps on the main shooter and 4k 30fps on the ultrawide and selfie camera, just like with the Pixel 9a. The resulting videos are fine overall, but are not in the same class as today’s best flagships.

Pixel 10a Reception And Sound Quality

When it comes to connectivity, the Pixel 10a swaps the Pixel 9a’s older Exynos Modem 5300 for Samsung’s newer Exynos Modem 5400, which is more power efficient and enables Satellite SOS. And while the Pixel 10a still lacks mmWave 5G (which really isn’t a big deal), it retains the Pixel 9a’s SIM tray (which is excellent news) alongside eSIM support.

pixel 10a 13
Pixel 10a bottom edge

I used the Pixel 10a on T-Mobile, AT&T, and Google Fi in San Francisco, and while roaming in Barcelona, and didn’t have any problems with connectivity. As for audio, the Pixel 10a’s stereo speakers are a step down from the fantastic speakers in the Pixel 10 series, but sound just as loud and clear as the Pixel 9a’s, with the same emphasis on the mid-range. 

Pixel 10a Performance And Battery Life

In the past, Pixel “a” models have always benefited from whatever new SoC Google launched alongside the main Pixel series a few months prior, but that’s not the case with the Pixel 10a. For the first time ever, instead of getting Google’s latest Tensor G5, the Pixel 10a is powered by the same Tensor G4 as the Pixel 9a, which is disappointing.

geekbench pixel 10a perf


pcmark pixel 10a perf


antutu pixel 10a perf


speedometer pixel 10a perf


geekbench ai pixel 10a perf

To be fair, the Pixel 10a’s performance is perfectly acceptable in day-to-day tasks like communication, productivity, and social media. But as you can see in our benchmarks, Google’s Tensor G4 isn’t gonna blow anyone’s socks off. As you’d expect, considering they're powered by the same hardware platform, the Pixel 10a offers the same 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage as the Pixel 9a.

wildlife pixel 10a perf

pixel 10a screenshot 01
Pixel 10a 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test showed modest throttling

On the plus side, the Pixel 10a inherits the Pixel 9a’s impressive battery life. That’s no surprise, considering the Pixel 10a boasts a battery with the same 5,100mAh capacity as the Pixel 9a. I’m still running our PCMark Work 3.0 battery test, so stay tuned for the results, but basically, this phone will generally last two days on a full charge with moderate use.

And when it’s time for a refill, the Pixel 10a supports faster charging speeds than the Pixel 9a (30 vs. 23W wired, and 10 vs. 7.5W Qi-compatible wireless). What’s missing from the Pixel 10a is built-in magnets for Google’s Pixelsnap and Apple’s MagSafe accessories, something that’s available on the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup. And that’s a bummer.

Finally, the Pixel 10a gets a minor Bluetooth upgrade (6.0 vs. 5.3) but the rest of the specs match the Pixel 9a’s, including sub-6GHz 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6e (802.11ax), NFC, and dual-band A-GPS / GLONASS / Galileo / BeiDou / QZSS / NavIC positioning. You’ll also find the same great haptics on board, and the same optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

Pixel 10a Software, User Experience, And AI

The Pixel 10a runs Google’s flavor of Android 16, which continues to deliver a polished and satisfying user experience. Like its siblings, the Pixel 10a comes with Circle to Search, Gemini Live, Call Assist (including Call Screen, Direct My Call, and Hold For Me), and even Apple AirDrop support, which is a game changer for Android users with a Mac (like me).

pixel 10a 03
Pixel 10a app tray

I recommend that you read HotHardware's Pixel 10 series review for a deeper dive into Google’s expansive software and AI universe. Note, however, that some features – like Magic Cue and Pixel Screenshots, for example – aren’t available on the Pixel 10a. On the plus side, the Pixel 10a gets seven years of OS upgrades and security updates, like the rest of the family.

Pixel 10a Review Summary

The Pixel 9a was (and still is) an superb mid-range phone that did (and still does) offer great value. As such, the Pixel 10a, which is fundamentally very similar and costs the same at launch ($499), is also an excellent mid-range handset that delivers strong value. The Pixel 10a is a fine smartphone, but I was expecting more.

If the Pixel 10a came with Google’s Tensor G5 chip and Pixelsnap magnets, it would be a slam dunk. But instead, we have a phone that looks and feels mostly the same, but boasts a slightly brighter, more durable screen, a new 5G modem with similar specs, Satellite connectivity, and marginally faster wired and wireless charging.


This makes the Pixel 10a harder to recommend, especially when the Pixel 9a is often available for as low as $349 on Amazon.com. Unless you spend a lot of time in the hinterlands and absolutely need Satellite SOS (which is legit), you could make a case that it's best to save your money, wait for a sale, or go with the cheaper Pixel 9a instead. On the flip side, there are some modest upgrades here that one could argue are worthy of consideration, especially if you're keyed on wireless charging and the Pixel 10a's slightly brighter, more durable display. But again, we just wanted a bit more from the Pixel 10a. 
hothardware approved
Tags:  Android, smartphone, review, pixel 10a, google pixel 10a
MJ

Myriam Joire

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.

Related content

TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use