Google Pixel 10a Review: Modest Upgrades, Still A Great Value Phone

Google Pixel 10a: An Attractive, High-Value Smartphone, But A Minor Update



Google Pixel 10a - MSRP Starting A $499

The Pixel 10a is Google’s latest mid-range phone. It’s a minor update over last year’s Pixel 9a, and mostly cosmetic, but the phone is still a good value.





Strong value

Brighter display

Excellent cameras

Satellite connectivity

Impressive battery life

Faster charging

Outstanding software

Very similar to the Pixel 9a

Seriously chunky bezels, again

No Tensor G5 SoC

No Pixelsnap magnets

No charger in the box





The Google Pixel 10a and Pixel 9a are very similar phones, though Google tweaked a few things under the hood and cosmetically. They look and feel very similar, and launched at the same $499 price point. Obviously, that price tag is good news, but what about the handset itself? How should I review a phone that’s so similar to its predecessor?

Pixel 10a Hardware And Design





Pixel 10a front



Pixel 10a Specs And Features

Processing & 5G Platform Google Tensor G4, Exynos Modem 5400

Display 6.3" 1080p OLED, 2424x1080 resolution, 120Hz

Memory 8GB

Storage 128/256GB UFS 3.1

Rear-Facing Cameras 48 MP f/1.7 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 13MP f/2.2 120º Ultra-Wide Front-Facing Cameras 13MP f/2.2

Video Recording U p to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 5100 mAh, 30W wired charging, 10W wireless charging

OS Android 16 With Pixel UI

Dimensions 153.9 x 73 x 9mm

Weight 183 grams

Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, USB-C 3.2, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz), Satellite connectivity Colors Obsidian, Fog, Berry, Lavender Pricing Find the Google Pixel 10a @ Amazon, starting at $499



Pixel 10a Display Quality

The Pixel 10a features the same lovely 6.3-inch 120Hz FHD+ (2424 x 1080 pixels, 422ppi, 20:9) HDR-capable OLED display as the Pixel 9a, with a few improvements. First, it’s a brighter screen (3000 vs 2700 nits peak). Second, the bezels – while still chunky – are slightly thinner due to the Pixel 10a’s marginally shorter and narrower chassis. Third, the glass covering the display is now significantly more durable (Gorilla Glass 7i vs. Gorilla Glass 3).





Pixel 10a bezel-tastic display

Pixel 10a Camera Performance And Image Quality





The Pixel 10a camera pod is slightly recessed



Pixel 10a main camera (2x)







Pixel 10a ultrawide





Pixel 10a main camera (1x)





Pixel 10a main camera (2x)







Pixel 10a main camera (4x)





Pixel 10a main camera (8x)







Pixel 10a ultrawide (night mode)





Pixel 10a main camera (1x, night mode)





Pixel 10a main camera (2x, night mode)







Pixel 10a main camera (4x, night mode)





Pixel 10a main camera (8x, night mode)







Pixel 10a selfie (portrait mode)





Pixel 10a main camera (2x, macro)



Pixel 10a Reception And Sound Quality





Pixel 10a bottom edge



Pixel 10a Performance And Battery Life































To be fair, the Pixel 10a’s performance is perfectly acceptable in day-to-day tasks like communication, productivity, and social media. But as you can see in our benchmarks, Google’s Tensor G4 isn’t gonna blow anyone’s socks off. As you’d expect, considering they're powered by the same hardware platform, the Pixel 10a offers the same 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage as the Pixel 9a.





Pixel 10a 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test showed modest throttling

Pixel 10a Software, User Experience, And AI





Pixel 10a app tray



Pixel 10a Review Summary











