Apple A19 Pro Beats Ryzen 9 9950X In Single-Core Benchmark, GPU On Par With Radeon 890M

In the last couple of days, some rather interesting Geekbench results for Apple's new A19 Pro chip were posted to Geekbench's results browser, and made their way to social media. These synthetic Geekbench results, one for the CPU and one for the GPU, paint Apple's new iPhone 17
lineup in an ideal light, showcasing best-case performance, with short and bursty workloads. The results show that, at least in Geekbench, the A19 Pro beats the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X
in single-threaded CPU performance and the A19 Pro's GPU is on par with AMD's Radeon 890M integrated GPU. These benchmarks, originally shared by Twitter users @Jukanlosreve
and @Jimmyjames_tech
, respectively, should still be taken in context of the mobile-favored synthetic benchmark they were from, but they are still quite impressive.
Such impressive single-threaded CPU results
bode particularly well for gaming, though multi-core scores remain par with other high-end mobile CPUs, like the Snapdragon 8 Elite. And obviously, neither the A19 Pro or Snapdragon 8 Elite are coming even close
to touching a Ryzen 9 9950X in sustained, multi-core benchmarks, with real-world workloads. But high single core performance is still a win no matter how you cut it, and with ever-ambitious ports coming to Apple platforms like Resident Evil Village
, that improvement is surely welcomed.
As for GPU benchmark
, the A19 Pro seems to be broadly comparable to both Apple's own desktop M2 chip and AMD's top-of-the-line Strix Point iGPU, the Radeon 890M. With the AMD Radeon 890M featured in processors like the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, modern gaming is very achievable
, and that sheer graphics horsepower coming to iPhones— boasting a roughly 37% gen-on-gen improvement — should allow for yet higher-fidelity modern gaming experiences on Apple phones.