Intel Unveils Raptor Lake 13th-Gen Core Mobile CPUs To Power A New Breed Of Evo And Gaming Laptops

Despite the two families of processors being very closely-related, Intel's extant 13th-Gen desktop processors (codenamed Raptor Lake) are a very solid upgrade over the previous-generation of Intel Alder Lake desktop CPUs. However, these currently released Raptor Lake processors are fairly high-end, powerful chips that are also targeted at desktop-class power envelopes. This obviously left many wondering what the Raptor Lake mobile family would look like. And today we can show you what Intel's 13th Gen Core Mobile processors are all about.





Meet The Intel 13th Gen Core Mobile Family

First, let's take a look at the processors themselves. The big news here is of course the new HX series processors. Intel says its 13th-Gen Core HX platform is "built for enthusiasts and professionals", and we can certainly see why. The company didn't explicitly confirm this, but just like the 12th-Gen Core HX processors, the top-end Raptor Lake CPUs are clearly built upon fundamentally the same silicon as the faster desktop 13th-Gen processors.





That means that, on the absolute top-end, you get eight Raptor Cove performance cores, sixteen Gracemont efficiency cores, and clock rates as high as 5.6 GHz on the flagship Core i9-13980HX. Just as with the desktop chips, these processors require an off-package PCH (or "chipset"), and because they're targeted to be paired with discrete GPUs, they come with relatively modest 32-EU integrated graphics.





Interestingly, base clocks are actually down slightly on some models in the new generation, likely to stay within the same 55W power budgets as the previous generation despite the presence of additional CPU cores. The boost clocks are up by as much as 600 MHz, though, and memory clocks are up too, with the top-end SKUs supporting fast DDR5-5600 RAM. Also, every model is totally unlocked for overclocking—another change from Intel's last-generation, where vPro-enabled chips locked down core clocks.





As expected, likely thanks to process refinements, all of these chips are clocked higher than their last-Generation counterparts—even if only by 100 MHz in the case of the Core i3s. The Core i5s pick up 200 or 300 MHz, and the top-end model grabs a whopping 400 MHz of max turbo frequency, putting its peak at 5.2 GHz. Pretty unlikely that processor will persist at that frequency for long with that 55W max turbo power, though.





Raptor Lake close-ups. Left: Core HX die. Top: Core H/P die. Bottom: Core U die.



Intel 13th Gen Core Mobile Performance Claims In Detail

The Evolution Of Intel Evo Laptops Continues