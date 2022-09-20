AMD Unveils Mendocino Ryzen And Athlon CPUs With RDNA 2 For Mainstream Laptops





The narrow memory bus could explain why AMD did its testing with just 4GB of memory.







These chips are part of the "7000 Series" despite not using the Zen 4 CPU architecture because of AMD's new mobile CPU nomenclature. If you recall the decoder (reproduced above), the 7 in the beginning refers to their 2023 "Model Year", to borrow a term from the auto industry. The first 0 is just a placeholder, and then the 2 clearly indicates that these are Zen 2 processors.