Xbox PC App Is Now A Universal Game Launcher With Microsoft's Latest Update

by Alan VelascoTuesday, September 16, 2025, 01:20 PM EDT
Microsoft is bringing some big upgrades to its Xbox App for Windows based devices. The company is looking to deliver a more convenient and coherent gaming experience for Windows PC gamers, with an aggregated library as well as access to third-party storefronts. Specifically, it’s hoping to give upcoming handhelds such as the Asus ROG Xbox Ally a leg up when compared to the Steam Deck.

The newly implemented aggregated game library will display games that are currently installed on a device, even if they come from an alternate storefront. Gamers will now have access to games from their Xbox library (including Xbox Game Pass) and Battle.net alongside "other leading storefronts,” all in one place. It’s a big win for handheld gaming, as it reduces the need to switch from one app to another just to launch a game.

Moreover, the Xbox App is also getting a new feature called My Apps. Here, users can install storefronts that aren’t integrated into the official experience or can also install other useful apps such as web browsers and utilities. This will make it easier to get things done without having to jump in and out of the full desktop mode.

While desktop users will find plenty to like, these additions should be especially helpful on handhelds running Microsoft’s OS, as precise control options on these devices are often limited. Unlike the Steam Deck, most handhelds running Windows don’t have the handy touchpads as an option for navigating around the OS. This makes getting certain tasks done quickly far more of a hassle than it should be. The new features will hopefully turn out to be a huge quality of life improvement.

In addition to the above, Microsoft will also be adding support for games streaming from the cloud later in the month. This should be a boon for those subscribed to such a service, as this makes it possible to play a game that your handheld might not be beefy enough to play well, and it also saves on the machine's limited internal storage, too. Of course, you can already do this same thing over your LAN through Steam, if you have a standard gaming PC as well.
Tags:  Gaming, Microsoft, Xbox, Windows, PC gaming, (nasdaq:msft)
