ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Listed At Best Buy As US Release Details Are Now Official





October 16, 2025 in many parts of the world. At long last, we can unequivocally state when the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally will release in the United States and several other parts of the world, as Microsoft and ASUS chose this year's Gamescom event to finally it official. Barring any last-minute delays, the hotly-anticipated handhelds are slated to launch onin many parts of the world.





In addition to a U.S. launch, the handhelds will be available in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, China (Xbox Ally X only), Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and Vietnam on the same day.





Microsoft says availability will follow for other markets where ROG Ally series products are sold today, including Brazil, India, Indonesia and Thailand. And in China, the Xbox Ally will launch early next year.





There are still more details to come, such as official pricing and when preorders will open up. However, both handhelds are now listed at Best Buy, along with a couple of official accessories. Here are the listings...