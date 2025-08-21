ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Listed At Best Buy As US Release Details Are Now Official

At long last, we can unequivocally state when the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X
and ROG Xbox Ally will release in the United States and several other parts of the world, as Microsoft and ASUS chose this year's Gamescom event to finally it official. Barring any last-minute delays, the hotly-anticipated handhelds are slated to launch on October 16, 2025
in many parts of the world.
In addition to a U.S. launch, the handhelds will be available in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, China (Xbox Ally X only), Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and Vietnam on the same day.
Microsoft says availability will follow for other markets where ROG Ally series products are sold today, including Brazil, India, Indonesia and Thailand. And in China, the Xbox Ally will launch early next year.
There are still more details to come, such as official pricing and when preorders will open up. However, both handhelds are now listed at Best Buy, along with a couple of official accessories. Here are the listings...
Unfortunately, neither of the handheld listings currently show any pricing info. According to Wario64 on X, however, Best Buy initially had the ROG Xbox Ally X listed at $899.99 and he ROG Xbox Ally at $549.99. As for the accessories, Best Buy has the 100W charger dock listed at $99.99 and the 2-in-1 hard case at $69.99.
Best Buy was quick to remove the ROG Xbox Ally X and Ally prices, quicker than even the Wayback Machine could capture a snapshot, sadly. Subsequently, Best Buy used a $9,999 placeholder for both handhelds, though now both listings indicate they are "Coming Soon" with a "Notify Me" button.
This isn't the first time that the unreleased handhelds have appeared at retail ahead of launch. The ROG Xbox Ally appeared on Amazo
n last week, but without an pricing details.
Early reactions on Wario64's post
for what looks to be official pricing are mostly negative.
"These prices are crazy when you can buy an Xbox Series X dirt cheap," one user wrote. Another one stated, "$900... my god. And It thought the PS5 Pro was expensive."
A few of the comments predict that, due to pricing, the handhelds will be dead on arrival (DOA).
Not every reaction is negative, though. One user wrote, "I think I speak for everyone when I say that I will be selling my Switch 2 (no games) immediately and buying this instead." We'll find out soon enough.