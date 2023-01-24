Sony Might Skip A PS5 Pro And Jump Straight To A PS6 Game Console





For some context, Sony has been selling revised systems as long as there have been PlayStations. The original boxy grey system got replaced with the svelte white "PSone", and the PlayStation 2 received numerous revisions over the years, as did the PS3. For the previous-generation PlayStation 4, Sony did something unprecedented by releasing a mid-life "Pro" revision of the system that had major changes to the hardware's capabilities.





As for the concept of the "PS5 Pro", Tom says that he doesn't think the regular version has been "fully utilized," and that's easy to agree with. Almost all PS5 games to this point have been developed in tandem with a PS4 version of the same game. That means that those titles can't take full advantage of the PS5's features, particularly its super-fast onboard SSD.





The PS4 Pro came 3 years after the original, and is much faster.

