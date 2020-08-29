Good Luck Preordering A PlayStation 5 From Sony's Pretentious Registration System





Sony, what are you doing? The Sony PlayStation 5 is one of two highly anticipated gaming console launching at the end of this year (with the other being the Xbox Series X ) and excitement has building at a feverish pace. However, Sony has just announced a crazy PlayStation 5 preorder scheme that has many scratching their heads.

The Japanese gaming giant has setup an online registration page that only gets you the opportunity to preorder a PlayStation 5. That’s right, this isn’t a straight-up, no questions asked preorder program. You’re simply being put into a separate queue, which might get you a chance to give Sony your money if you’re selected.





As Sony puts it: “There will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order, so we will be inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation.”

If Sony does select you after your registration goes through, the company will send you an email confirming your acceptance. Included in the email will be an “expiration date and time”, so you’ll have to act quickly, as Sony says that your place in queue is only good while supplies last.

So, if you manage to get registered, and get your golden ticket from Sony to gain access to the preorder system, what exactly can you purchase? Well, this is what you’re limited to according to Sony:

(1) PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition (2) DualSense wireless controllers (2) DualSense charging stations (2) Pulse 3D wireless headsets (2) Media remotes (2) HD Cameras

Oh, and there are two other additional stipulations that you must take into account before you're even able to complete the online registration form. First, you must already have a valid PlayStation Online ID, which of course leaves out anyone that is new to the PlayStation fold, or perhaps someone looking to make the switch from the Xbox family to the PlayStation family. Finally, Sony will be using your PlayStation Online ID to further weed through prospective candidates, since “Our selection is based on previous interests and PlayStation activities.”





This all just reinforces the fact that Sony is doing its best to make sure that the fewest number of people gain access to its latest and greatest console -- at least initially. We’re sure that this whole process has left a bad taste in the mouths of many, especially for a console that could likely be priced at $499 or even $599 (less for the Digital Edition). Tell us what you think in the comments section about Sony’s pre-registration for preorders.