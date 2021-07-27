Battlefield 2042 May Deliver Most Extensive Content Support Yet For The Series

Battlefield 2042
, save for a few details about operators and the 'Seasons' system that the game will have. However, leaker Tom Henderson has us covered on the latter with some exciting details about all Battlefield seasons, which could give way to the most extensive game support in Battlefield history.
Posted on Twitter a few days back, Tom Henderson outlines what is to come for each Battlefield
2042 season, including new specialists, maps, weapons, vehicles, and more. However, the best part of this is that everything will allegedly be free for the first year before switching to the standard Season Pass model.
While Henderson has a decent track record with Battlefield leaks, he does admit in a DualShockers
post that while he believes most of the details are correct
, "a couple of sources have already reached out and claimed the Portal side of the game will likely only have one remastered map instead of two." Despite this minor error, the fact that this amount of content is coming to Battlefield with each season is a massive change. Henderson elaborates on this, explaining that "it would appear that is a conscious decision the developers have made for this title," and the goal is for Battlefield 2042 to lift the curse of Battlefield titles-past in which content and game issues ran amok.
As we inch closer to the launch of Battlefield 2042, EA and DICE will hopefully release more information on the plans for the upcoming game. If the leak
holds, then Battlefield could blow Call of Duty out of the water both this year and for years to follow if the content keeps up as planned. We will have to see, so stay tuned to HotHardware
for updates on Battlefield 2042.