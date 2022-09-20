Sony's PS5 Console Is Headed For A Major Redesign With A Tricked Out Storage Upgrade
A new rumor suggests the PlayStation 5 could be in for a face lift. Sources are saying the new "D" chassis will also have a special feature that current consoles lack.
Currently Sony's highly popular PlayStation 5 console has two configurations available, one with a disc drive, and one without. However, sources speaking on the condition of anonymity are saying there could be another iteration coming in 2023, according to Insider-Gaming. The new variant is being said to have the same hardware, but include a detachable disc drive.
The detachable disc drive is said to connect to the PS5 via a USB-C port on the back of the console. The rumor also says that the new detachable drive will not "ruin the aesthetics of the console," while the consoles themselves will be "lighter and slimmer."
Recently the company announced the console would be increasing in price for many countries. This was followed up with another rumor that the console was getting lighter as well, using a new AMD 6nm chipset. The Disc Drive Edition was said to be dropping in weight to 8.6lbs (3.9kg), while the Digital Edition would be coming in at 7.5lbs (3.4kg).
The detachable disc drive will be provided as a standalone device, or in a bundle, according to the report. This could be good news for those who opted for the non-disc version early on. The "Digital edition" currently cannot read discs, even if you plug a USB drive into it. It is worth noting that it has not been said if the new detachable drive will work with the current non-disc model, however. But if your current PS5's disc drive happens to stop working, this could be a cheaper alternative to a whole new system.
If you are eager to get your hands on one of the new versions, or the detachable disc drive, you are in for a bit of a wait. Even though it is said the upcoming version has been in development since the launch of the PS5, it is not expected to be released for another year or so.