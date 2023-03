Steam Spring Sale Sprouts Super Discounts, Including First-Ever Steam Deck Price Drop

Certainly the most interesting item in the sale, the Steam Deck has taken a 10% price cut for the duration of the sale. Ten percent may not seem like a lot, but remember that we're talking about a piece of hardware that costs $400 at a minimum. A 10% price cut knocks $40 off the price, and you can do a lot with $40.









That's right friends, fanboys, and fiends—it's time for another quarterly Steam sale, with more slashed prices on PC games than you can shake a stick at. This year's Spring Sale brings deep discounts on some seriously solid games, as well as the first-ever price cut on the coveted Steam Deck.If you've already got a Steam Deck or simply want some games to snatch up for rock-bottom prices, we've got some recommendations for you, too. Right at the top of our list has to be Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade , available 43% off at just $40. If you like RPGs but pine for the old turn-based style, how about Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which is 70% off right now, putting it at a mere $18.Cyberpunk 2077 has been more-or-less beaten into shape over the years since its release—that's right, it's been out for over two years already—and it's about to get a big ray-tracing fidelity upgrade. If you've been waiting on this one to pick it up after the patches, now could be the time. It's half-off, making it $30, which is not a lot of dosh for quite a lot of game.A few other fantastic games are all going for half-off, too. Monster Hunter: Rise may not be the visual spectacle that World was (due to its origins on the Nintendo Switch), but it introduces fantastic new mechanics to keep the giant-monster-hunting co-op gameplay fresh. It's just $20 right now. On the other hand, It Takes Two is an amazing co-op experience for two players; it's also just $20. Dying Light 2: Stay Human 's technical issues didn't impress us on launch, but its gorgeous ray-traced graphics certainly did. Techland has patched over the engine potholes, and made no small number of optimizations, too, meaning that you can enjoy fully ray-traced zombie-smashing parkour survival even on relatively modest GPUs. This game is another half-price hero; it's 50% at $30.Finally, a couple of great games from a few years ago: Red Dead Redemption 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The former is still full-price, so a 67% discount on what is surely the best cowboy game ever made puts it at $20 and it's well worth the cost of entry. Meanwhile, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is about to get a sequel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , so grab the first game for just $4 right now to get up to speed on the story.This list barely scratches the surface of Steam Spring Sale deals , so let us know what bargains you buy up during the sale in the comments below.