Steam Spring Sale Sprouts Super Discounts, Including First-Ever Steam Deck Price Drop
That's right friends, fanboys, and fiends—it's time for another quarterly Steam sale, with more slashed prices on PC games than you can shake a stick at. This year's Spring Sale brings deep discounts on some seriously solid games, as well as the first-ever price cut on the coveted Steam Deck.
Certainly the most interesting item in the sale, the Steam Deck has taken a 10% price cut for the duration of the sale. Ten percent may not seem like a lot, but remember that we're talking about a piece of hardware that costs $400 at a minimum. A 10% price cut knocks $40 off the price, and you can do a lot with $40.
That's assuming you're buying the low-end model, too. If you get the fancier version with a 256GB NVMe SSD, you save $53, putting the price at $476, and if you get the top-end model with a 512GB SSD and the etched glass anti-glare screen, that 10% discount puts your pre-tax checkout price at $584. Not bad at all.
If you've already got a Steam Deck or simply want some games to snatch up for rock-bottom prices, we've got some recommendations for you, too. Right at the top of our list has to be Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, available 43% off at just $40. If you like RPGs but pine for the old turn-based style, how about Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which is 70% off right now, putting it at a mere $18.
Cyberpunk 2077 has been more-or-less beaten into shape over the years since its release—that's right, it's been out for over two years already—and it's about to get a big ray-tracing fidelity upgrade. If you've been waiting on this one to pick it up after the patches, now could be the time. It's half-off, making it $30, which is not a lot of dosh for quite a lot of game.
A few other fantastic games are all going for half-off, too. Monster Hunter: Rise may not be the visual spectacle that World was (due to its origins on the Nintendo Switch), but it introduces fantastic new mechanics to keep the giant-monster-hunting co-op gameplay fresh. It's just $20 right now. On the other hand, It Takes Two is an amazing co-op experience for two players; it's also just $20.
Dying Light 2: Stay Human's technical issues didn't impress us on launch, but its gorgeous ray-traced graphics certainly did. Techland has patched over the engine potholes, and made no small number of optimizations, too, meaning that you can enjoy fully ray-traced zombie-smashing parkour survival even on relatively modest GPUs. This game is another half-price hero; it's 50% at $30.
Finally, a couple of great games from a few years ago: Red Dead Redemption 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The former is still full-price, so a 67% discount on what is surely the best cowboy game ever made puts it at $20 and it's well worth the cost of entry. Meanwhile, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is about to get a sequel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so grab the first game for just $4 right now to get up to speed on the story.
This list barely scratches the surface of Steam Spring Sale deals, so let us know what bargains you buy up during the sale in the comments below.