CATEGORIES
home News

Steam Spring Sale Sprouts Super Discounts, Including First-Ever Steam Deck Price Drop

by Zak KillianFriday, March 17, 2023, 09:15 AM EDT
Steam Deck
That's right friends, fanboys, and fiends—it's time for another quarterly Steam sale, with more slashed prices on PC games than you can shake a stick at. This year's Spring Sale brings deep discounts on some seriously solid games, as well as the first-ever price cut on the coveted Steam Deck.

Certainly the most interesting item in the sale, the Steam Deck has taken a 10% price cut for the duration of the sale. Ten percent may not seem like a lot, but remember that we're talking about a piece of hardware that costs $400 at a minimum. A 10% price cut knocks $40 off the price, and you can do a lot with $40.

steamdeck versions

That's assuming you're buying the low-end model, too. If you get the fancier version with a 256GB NVMe SSD, you save $53, putting the price at $476, and if you get the top-end model with a 512GB SSD and the etched glass anti-glare screen, that 10% discount puts your pre-tax checkout price at $584. Not bad at all.

ff7ri
We probably don't need to tell you this is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

If you've already got a Steam Deck or simply want some games to snatch up for rock-bottom prices, we've got some recommendations for you, too. Right at the top of our list has to be Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, available 43% off at just $40. If you like RPGs but pine for the old turn-based style, how about Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which is 70% off right now, putting it at a mere $18.

cp2077
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has been more-or-less beaten into shape over the years since its release—that's right, it's been out for over two years already—and it's about to get a big ray-tracing fidelity upgrade. If you've been waiting on this one to pick it up after the patches, now could be the time. It's half-off, making it $30, which is not a lot of dosh for quite a lot of game.

mhrise
Monster Hunter: Rise

A few other fantastic games are all going for half-off, too. Monster Hunter: Rise may not be the visual spectacle that World was (due to its origins on the Nintendo Switch), but it introduces fantastic new mechanics to keep the giant-monster-hunting co-op gameplay fresh. It's just $20 right now. On the other hand, It Takes Two is an amazing co-op experience for two players; it's also just $20.

dyinglight2
Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Dying Light 2: Stay Human's technical issues didn't impress us on launch, but its gorgeous ray-traced graphics certainly did. Techland has patched over the engine potholes, and made no small number of optimizations, too, meaning that you can enjoy fully ray-traced zombie-smashing parkour survival even on relatively modest GPUs. This game is another half-price hero; it's 50% at $30.

rdr2
Red Dead Redemption 2

Finally, a couple of great games from a few years ago: Red Dead Redemption 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The former is still full-price, so a 67% discount on what is surely the best cowboy game ever made puts it at $20 and it's well worth the cost of entry. Meanwhile, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is about to get a sequel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so grab the first game for just $4 right now to get up to speed on the story.

This list barely scratches the surface of Steam Spring Sale deals, so let us know what bargains you buy up during the sale in the comments below.
Tags:  STEAM, Valve, PC gaming, steam-deck, steam sale
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment