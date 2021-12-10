Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is Headed To PC But You Better Have A Big SSD





A new holiday gift for PC gamers is coming in just a few days, courtesy of the developers at Square Enix . Available soon on the Epic Games Store, PC gamers get Cloud Strife’s story in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade . If you want to enjoy it, though, you’d best have a big SSD to install it.Cloud Strife is a former soldier turned mercenary who helps the underground resistance group Avalanche fight the amoral and corrupt Shinra Electric Power Company. If that storyline sounds familiar, that’s because its a retcon of the 1997 PlayStation classic regularly cited as one of the best games ever.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launched earlier this year on PS5, and now it’s coming to PC. The launch is slated for December 16, 2021 on the Epic Games Store. Here’s the trailer for the game, so you can see some of what’s in store.

FF7 Remake does have some pretty hefty system requirements, though. Most notably, you’ll need 100GB of storage space available. And for the smoothest gameplay, that 100 gigs of data needs to be stored on a high-speed SSD.

Here are the full system requirements.

Minimum System Requirements

OS : Windows 10 64bit (ver. 2004 or later)

: Windows 10 64bit (ver. 2004 or later) Processor : Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8350

: Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8350 Memory : 8 GB

: 8 GB Storage : 100 GB or more

: 100 GB or more Direct X : Version 12 or later

: Version 12 or later Graphics : GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3GB VRAM)

: GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3GB VRAM) Resolution: 1920x1080

Recommended System Requirements

OS : Windows 10 64bit (ver. 2004 or later)

: Windows 10 64bit (ver. 2004 or later) Processor : Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Memory : 12GB

: 12GB Storage : 100GB or more

: 100GB or more Direct X : Version 12 or later

: Version 12 or later Graphics : GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB VRAM)

: GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB VRAM) Resolution: 2560x1440

The audio includes English, French, German, and Japanese. Text support for English, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish, and traditional Spanish is also included.

FF7 also supports Input and DirectInput-compliant controllers. That means you can use the controller from your Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, or PS5, along with some third-party options.