EA Delays Star Wars Jedi Survival, Axes Mobile Apex Legends And Battlefield Games

by Lane BabuderWednesday, February 01, 2023, 02:44 PM EDT
apex legends mobile android
Game developer and publisher Electronic Arts (EA) has been having quite a troubled time in the last few years. The launch of Battlefield 2042 was met with a less-than-enthusiastic response from fans, prompting the company and significant development subsidiary, DICE, to issue a public response. In turn, EA has decided to take a step back from some of its endeavors, primarily in the mobile sector, while delaying to the highly anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

EA announced that it would be halting all production of Apex Legends Mobile, and it will be sunset despite significantly positive responses for iOS and Android, including awards for the title. EA explicitly states that the "ongoing experience was not going to meet the expectations of our players." Mobile games have come a long way in recent years, with Fortnite Mobile and PUBG Mobile showing that there can be a fully-fledged and strong shooter experience, so long as your mobile device can run it. We're not certain, entirely, where EA feels it is losing out or what it feels player's expectations are. An overall FAQ on what will happen for Apex Mobile players is available on the Apex Blog.

battlefield 2042
Screen Capture from Battlefield 2042

The company has also decided to halt development on a Battlefield Mobile title but later stated that it would continue to work on and improve Battlefield 2042. This decision seems to have been made relatively quickly after EA released its Quarter 3 Financial results.

Hinting that, ultimately, EA's revenue was not where it had previously projected, EA CFO Chris Suh stated, "As market uncertainty mounted during the quarter, we took measures to protect underlying profitability. We are prioritizing the player experience, directing investment to where it can have the most positive impact for our players and on growth."

On top of this, EA subsidiary Respawn Entertainment announced that the upcoming Star Wars title, Jedi: Survivor, a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, has been delayed to April 28th. This is not too significant of a delay, thankfully. Respawn says the decision was made in response to feedback from the community. We sure hope so, EA itself hasn't always had the greatest track record of being that receptive to fans.

dead space remake
Screen Capture from Dead Space (2023)

Some of this news may disappoint fans of Star Wars, Battlefield, or Apex, but let's not take away that the launch of the Dead Space Remake has been met with rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Who knows? Maybe that success will prompt EA to invest in a Battlefield 2 remake and take the series back to some of its roots.
