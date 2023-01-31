Heads Up, Cyberpunk 2077 And Dying Light 2 Finally Got GeForce DLSS 3 And Reflex Support
RTX 40-series GPU and you feel like you need more frames in heavily ray-traced games Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2: Stay Human, you're in luck: both titles got updated today with support for the Ada Lovelace-exclusive DLSS 3 Frame Generation.
The third whole-number iteration of NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling is named a little oddly, because it's not super-sampling in the established per-frame sense. Rather than modifying the spatial resolution of the image, it instead uses AI to generate additional frames, effectively increasing the temporal resolution of the game.
This technique has its downsides, including the possibility of visual artifacts appearing in the AI-generated frames as well as an increase in input latency. NVIDIA counters the latter with the simultaneous deployment of its Reflex technology that reduces input lag by reducing the number of pre-rendered frames waiting in the buffer.
That, in turn, can reduce average framerates and introduce microstutter. In combination with DLSS 3 Frame Generation, though, the idea is that you'll enjoy a higher framerate while playing with similar input latency compared to standard, non-AI-assisted rendering. Of course, you can also combine Frame Generation with DLSS 2.x spatio-temporal upscaling to get even higher performance.
Note that this update for Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't yet include the Ray-Tracing Overdrive mode that NVIDIA promoted at its launch event for the GeForce RTX 40 series. That'll come in a later patch, possibly to coincide with the Phantom Liberty expansion for the game. NVIDIA's Manuel Guzman comments that if the game won't launch after the recent update, you may need to first uninstall your mods.
With that said, you'll need to be on a fairly recent version of Windows to use DLSS 3 Frame Generation—Windows 10 2004 or later. That's because the feature requires "Hardware-Accelerated Graphics Scheduling" to be supported and enabled. CD Projekt Red has a short guide on its website explaining how to enable the feature in case it's somehow disabled on a supported machine.
Finally, another bit of good news: this update for Dying Light 2 removes that game's Denuvo DRM which could bog down low end systems. Along with numerous performance optimizations and enhancements since we reviewed the game on release, this should help folks with more marginal machines enjoy the zombie-smashing parkour action title.
NVIDIA's been aggressively pushing to get DLSS added to all of the latest PC games. Along with the announcements for these two games, NVIDIA says that DLSS 3 is coming to Hitman 3, Dakar Desert Rally, Deliver Us Mars, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and Perish. Those are in addition to earlier-announced titles, including Atomic Heart, Throne and Liberty, The Day Before, Tower of Fantasy, Witchfire, and others.