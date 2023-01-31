CATEGORIES
home News

Heads Up, Cyberpunk 2077 And Dying Light 2 Finally Got GeForce DLSS 3 And Reflex Support

by Zak KillianTuesday, January 31, 2023, 05:30 PM EDT
cybepunk dlss3 update
If you've got an NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPU and you feel like you need more frames in heavily ray-traced games Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2: Stay Human, you're in luck: both titles got updated today with support for the Ada Lovelace-exclusive DLSS 3 Frame Generation.

The third whole-number iteration of NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling is named a little oddly, because it's not super-sampling in the established per-frame sense. Rather than modifying the spatial resolution of the image, it instead uses AI to generate additional frames, effectively increasing the temporal resolution of the game.

dl2 settings

This technique has its downsides, including the possibility of visual artifacts appearing in the AI-generated frames as well as an increase in input latency. NVIDIA counters the latter with the simultaneous deployment of its Reflex technology that reduces input lag by reducing the number of pre-rendered frames waiting in the buffer.

That, in turn, can reduce average framerates and introduce microstutter. In combination with DLSS 3 Frame Generation, though, the idea is that you'll enjoy a higher framerate while playing with similar input latency compared to standard, non-AI-assisted rendering. Of course, you can also combine Frame Generation with DLSS 2.x spatio-temporal upscaling to get even higher performance.

cyberpunk settings

Note that this update for Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't yet include the Ray-Tracing Overdrive mode that NVIDIA promoted at its launch event for the GeForce RTX 40 series. That'll come in a later patch, possibly to coincide with the Phantom Liberty expansion for the game. NVIDIA's Manuel Guzman comments that if the game won't launch after the recent update, you may need to first uninstall your mods.

With that said, you'll need to be on a fairly recent version of Windows to use DLSS 3 Frame Generation—Windows 10 2004 or later. That's because the feature requires "Hardware-Accelerated Graphics Scheduling" to be supported and enabled. CD Projekt Red has a short guide on its website explaining how to enable the feature in case it's somehow disabled on a supported machine.

dyinglight benchmark
Note that the FPS counter is wrong in Dying Light 2 with DLSS 3. Steam reported 114 FPS in this scene.

Finally, another bit of good news: this update for Dying Light 2 removes that game's Denuvo DRM which could bog down low end systems. Along with numerous performance optimizations and enhancements since we reviewed the game on release, this should help folks with more marginal machines enjoy the zombie-smashing parkour action title.

NVIDIA's been aggressively pushing to get DLSS added to all of the latest PC games. Along with the announcements for these two games, NVIDIA says that DLSS 3 is coming to Hitman 3, Dakar Desert Rally, Deliver Us Mars, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and Perish. Those are in addition to earlier-announced titles, including Atomic Heart, Throne and Liberty, The Day Before, Tower of Fantasy, Witchfire, and others.
Tags:  Nvidia, PC gaming, (nasdaq:nvda), cd projekt red, cyberpunk 2077, dying light 2, dlss 3, techland
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment