Steam Deck OLED Is Cool But What About Steam Deck 2? Here's What We Know

"I don’t know. It’ll be a while. I think it’ll be quite a while. We don’t have any kind of set date. I think we’re going to wait for the technology to present itself in a way that we find interesting and for the team to really want to make that leap. We’re very, very, very proud of this version of the Steam Deck and this is it. This is the one that we’re most happy with and we think customers will be too. [...] So we’re thinking about Steam Deck 2 at all times, but I think we’re so satisfied here that this is really the kind of high end of what we wanted to do."