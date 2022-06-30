Watch This Ryzen 7 6800U Powered Steam Deck Competitor Run Elden Ring Smooth As Silk





Give credit to Valve for turning a promising category (handheld PC consoles) into a viable one with the Steam Deck , which strikes an acceptable balance between price, performance, and capabilities. In the wake of the Steam Deck's launch, others have tried to capitalize on the market segment, and a "young company comprising a group of senior engineers and product managers" has caught are attention.





That company is AOKZOE and it's been showing off its upcoming A1 handheld powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor based on Zen 3+. It's one of the fastest mobile APUs on offer at AMD, with an 8-core/16-thread configuration, 2.7GHz to 4.7GHz clock speed, and 16MB of L3 cache. And for graphics, its packs a Radeon 680M GPU with a dozen cores and 2.2GHz clock speed.





The AOKZOE A1 is the first handheld console to employ the Ryzen 7 6800U. It also sports an 8-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution (100% sRGB), an unspecified amount of LPDDR5X-6400 memory, a 48Whr battery (the team is considering a 65Whr option), and offers explicit support for both Windows 11 and Steam OS.





Here's a look at it running Elden Ring...





Other video's posted to the company's YouTube channel show it running Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2 smoothly as well. Elden Ring hits 60 frames per second in the above video, while Forza Horizon 5 dips into triple-digit framerates.





Performance will depend on the TPD setting. There's a button to toggle between the default 15W TDP and 28W. To keep things cool, it features aluminum fins and copper heat pipes, though we won't really know how well it works until this thing ships.





Pricing is yet to be determined and will obviously play a big role in whether this competes against the Steam Deck. The only thing AOKZOE is saying right now is that it will have several models with different RAM and storage configurations available, at different price points.



