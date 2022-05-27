AYN Loki Low Cost Handheld PC Gaming Console Is Coming To Challenge Valve's Steam Deck

Other specs are still under lock and key, such as the amount of RAM, screen size, and resolution. However, if AYN sticks with the same mold as its Odin Android handheld, then the Loki will feature a 5.98-inch screen with a 1920x1080 resolution. Those specs have not been confirmed, though.

Loki Mini ($299): Alder Lake-U, 64GB storage

Loki ($499): Ryzen 5 6600U, 64GB storage

Loki ($599): Ryzen 5 6600U, 256GB storage

Loki ($699): Ryzen 5 6600U, 512GB storage

Loki Max ($799): Ryzen 7 6800U, 512GB storage





The Ryzen 5 6600U is a 6-core/12-thread chip with a 2.9GHz base clock, 4.5GHz max boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache. Essentially an APU, it's also served by an integrated Radeon 660M GPU with 6 compute units (CUs) based on AMD's RDNA 2 graphics architecture, clocked at up to 1.9GHz.





Those who splurge on the Loki Max get a bump to a Ryzen 7 6800U, which is an 8-core/16-thread APU with 2.7GHz base clock, 4.7GHz boost clock, 16MB of L3 cache, and Radeon 680M graphics (12 CUs, 2.2GHz).





For comparison, the Steam Deck wields a custom AMD SoC with a 4-core/8-thread Zen 2 processor clocked at 2.4GHz to 3.5GHz, 8 RDNA 2 CUs clocked at up to 1.6GHz, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage in the $399 model, 256GB NVMe SSD in the $529 model, and 512GB high-speed NVMe SSD in the $649 model.





