Sorry, Handheld Gamers But Valve Is Not In A Hurry To Release A Faster Steam Deck 2





"It's important to us that the Deck offers a fixed performance target for developers, and that the message to customers is simple, where every Deck can play the same games. As such, changing the performance level is not something we are taking lightly, and we only want to do so when there is a significant enough increase to be had. We also don't want more performance to come at a significant cost to power efficiency and battery life. I don't anticipate such a leap to be possible in the next couple of years, but we're still closely monitoring innovations in architectures and fabrication processes to see where things are going there."

Second, before it prepares a Steam Deck successor, Valve wants to be able to offer significantly-improved performance without trashing the really quite-decent battery life of the extant Steam Deck. This is a very pointed statement if you've followed the handheld gaming system market at all.





Cyberpunk 2077 on the ROG Ally is playable, but slays the battery super fast.

The Steam Deck is frankly a fantastic device, and people who focus on its performance in the latest AAA games are missing the point. The Steam Deck isn't really meant for running games like Starfield or Hogwarts Legacy , even if it technically can. What it's meant for is allowing you access to the entire back catalogue of Steam games at any time, any place.





RAGE (2011) runs great on the Steam Deck, despite being "Unsupported".