GPD Refreshes Win 4 Handheld Game Console With Zen 4 And Faster DDR5 RAM





Hong Kong based handheld PC specialist GPD has announced a 2023 update to its Win 4 gaming device. The new GPD Win 4 (2023) comes with a choice of AMD Ryzen 7840U or 7640U processor, up to 64GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, and up to 4TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. These stats all represent generational or capacity improvements compared to the 2022 model's hardware..





There were rumors of a Ryzen 7040 'Phoenix' processor upgrade for the GPD Win 4 back in April, and now it has materialized. Some will grumble about having very recently received GPD Win 4 (2022) devices, built around the Ryzen 7 6800U, as they only just started to get sent to crowdfunding backers from late March. However, the new 2023 model won't be available until August or later.









Without a doubt, the biggest change delivered by the GPD Win 4 (2023) is the processor upgrade from Ryzen 7 6800U (8C/16T Zen 3 CPU cores, 12x RDNA 2 CUs) to Ryzen 7840U (8C/16T Zen 4 CPU cores, 12x RDNA 3 CUs), or to Ryzen 7640U (6C/12T Zen 4 CPU cores, 8x RDNA 3 CUs). These aren't just architectural upgrades, the new AMD Zen 4 and RDNA 3 cores can run faster than those in the Ryzen 7 6800U.













Other important changes include the addition of more and faster DDR5 to the system, with the uplift specifically being the move from LPDDR5-6400 to LPDDR5X-7500 in the GPD Win 4 (2023) - and there is now an option for up to 64GB of RAM. Last but not least, the new version of the GPD Win 4 is going to be made available in a 4TB SSD configuration. This is possible because the slot on the mainboard accommodates the popular M.2 2280 form factor cards.













While we know that the new GPD Win 4 (2023) is going to be available from August, we don't have pricing for this version. The model it is replacing starts at $800 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD version, so hopefully the upgrades won't push pricing levels much higher, or it won't look good compared to the competition.



