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Sony Raises PlayStation Plus Prices Again with Immediate Hikes for New Signups

by Chris HarperTuesday, May 19, 2026, 02:30 PM EDT
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Unprecedented hardware market conditions are making a continuous impact on the gaming console space, and the latest service to feel that impact is PlayStation Plus. Fortunately, it's something of a minor change: PlayStation Plus' entry-level Essential subscription price is going up by $1 per month when purchased in one-month intervals (to $10.99 USD from $9.99 USD), or by $3 for three-month subscriptions (to $27.99 USD from $24.99.) Current subscribers outside of Turkey and India as well as unspecified "select regions" won't be impacted unless their current subscription changes, which is at least one saving grace.

The good news first is that PlayStation Plus is still broadly competitive with the pricing of Xbox Game Pass, and Sony may make some smart cost-cutting measures with the release specifications of the upcoming PlayStation 6. The bad news is that raised subscription prices have done nothing to offset raised console prices, with Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft all having enacted major price hikes over the last year. Even though the PlayStation Plus price bump is relatively minor, players on social media are being quite vocal about their displeasure, and it doesn't help that this news comes right on the heels of single-player PlayStation games no longer making it to PC.

So, not only is console gaming becoming more expensive across the board, but traditional console exclusivity seems to be making a comeback at PlayStation, and perhaps even Xbox, at least for single-player games. Moving into mid-2026, the landscape for gaming on the cheap on any current platform is beginning to look very bleak, and that forecast may not change for years to come, if at all. Those hoping to keep playing every major AAA release from the comfort of a single platform are in for a rude awakening.

On the bright side, PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass do remain as reasonably cheap ways to bolster a library on newly-acquired console or PC hardware. Even with the pricing bump to PlayStation Plus, $10.99 from $9.99 is only a dollar higher than Game Pass' equivalent entry-level "Essential" tier. Nintendo Switch Online also has its pros, though its catalog is limited to retro titles rather than bundling current-gen games as PlayStation Plus and Game Pass do.
Tags:  Sony, subscriptions, PlayStation Plus, (NASDAQ:SNE), playstation 5, console gaming
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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