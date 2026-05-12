Microsoft and Discord Partnership Makes Nitro the Cheapest Xbox Game Pass Option
The companies have announced that Discord Nitro members will be gain access to a select set of Xbox Game Pass titles. Dubbed the “starter edition,” subscribers will be able to download and play over 50 games on either their PC or Xbox console, including Fallout 4, Stardew Valley, DayZ, Deep Rock Galactic, Overcooked 2, and Grounded. Moreover, it will unlock up to 10 hours of Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is a nice perk for those with limited systems or who want to play on mobile devices.
This new partnership isn’t only going to benefit Discord Nitro members, though. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also be seeing some new perks, too. These includes 250 Discord Orbs every month, 1.2 extra Orbs each time a Quest is completed, and Discord Shop discounts that are automatically applied at checkout. Although these haven’t been implemented just yet, Microsoft will share more information “soon” as to how these benefits can be accessed.
This is a smart move by Microsoft, which will introduce the Xbox brand and games to millions of people who might not have paid much attention in the past. It’s also an opportunity to convert mobile players into console players, especially if it can offer discounts on Xbox hardware through the Discord Shop the same way Logitech does with some of its peripherals.
There will be more to come from this partnership; Microsoft says it will “keep working alongside Discord to bring players closer together.”