CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft and Discord Partnership Makes Nitro the Cheapest Xbox Game Pass Option

by Alan VelascoTuesday, May 12, 2026, 01:10 PM EDT
discord nitro xbox game pass hero
During the early years of Xbox Game Pass the service was often referred to as one of the best deals in gaming. However, over the years several price increases, which culminated in the Ultimate tier hitting $29.99 a month, have made it much less of a value. Microsoft is now looking to reverse course and make it more affordable again, partnering with Discord for the best pricing yet.

The companies have announced that Discord Nitro members will be gain access to a select set of Xbox Game Pass titles. Dubbed the “starter edition,” subscribers will be able to download and play over 50 games on either their PC or Xbox console, including Fallout 4, Stardew Valley, DayZ, Deep Rock Galactic, Overcooked 2, and Grounded. Moreover, it will unlock up to 10 hours of Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is a nice perk for those with limited systems or who want to play on mobile devices.

discord nitro xbox game pass body

This new partnership isn’t only going to benefit Discord Nitro members, though. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also be seeing some new perks, too. These includes 250 Discord Orbs every month, 1.2 extra Orbs each time a Quest is completed, and Discord Shop discounts that are automatically applied at checkout. Although these haven’t been implemented just yet, Microsoft will share more information “soon” as to how these benefits can be accessed.

This is a smart move by Microsoft, which will introduce the Xbox brand and games to millions of people who might not have paid much attention in the past. It’s also an opportunity to convert mobile players into console players, especially if it can offer discounts on Xbox hardware through the Discord Shop the same way Logitech does with some of its peripherals.

There will be more to come from this partnership; Microsoft says it will “keep working alongside Discord to bring players closer together.”
Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), discord, xbox-game-pass
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use