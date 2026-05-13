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Sony May Cut PlayStation 6 RAM to 24GB to Combat Rising Console Prices

by Alan VelascoWednesday, May 13, 2026, 01:49 PM EDT
playstation 6 ram cut 24gb hero
The current crop of consoles are nearing six years old, and both Microsoft and Sony are hard at work at developing their next generation gaming systems. Unfortunately, development is happening during a memory and storage shortage, which has caused significant price increases across the industry. For the PlayStation 6, that might mean launching with less memory than that company had initially planned, in an effort to hit a more desirable MSRP.

A discussion on the NeoGAF forums, which is frequented by many leakers and insiders including the well known KeplerL2, shed some light on how much RAM Sony might integrate into the PS6. When one user suggested that the company should equip the console with just 20GB of RAM, KeplerL2 responded with, “nerfing the specs so much kinda defeats the point of having a next-gen system.”

playstation 6 ram cut 24gb body

Instead, KeplerL2 shared that the only “reasonable” configuration would be to include 1TB of storage and, if the company is really “desperate,” to cut the amount of RAM to 24GB, with a 128-bit memory bus. Scaling the memory down to 24GB (from the originally rumored 32GB), could save Sony about $60 on the bill of materials (at current prices), which might not sound like much but when spread across millions of units it makes a big difference.

This is all speculation at this point, however. All gamers can do now is wait for the company to officially announce the PS6 to get the final specs and details. Hopefully the memory situation improves in time for Sony to deliver its full vision of the PS6 and make it a more significant upgrade over the current generation.
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, nysesne, playstation 6
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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