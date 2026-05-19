Microsoft Launches Xbox Player Voice Feedback Hub, Fans Immediately Vote for Return of Exclusives
Microsoft has announced the creation of Xbox Player Voice, which it says is a “new place to collect your feedback and make it more visible.” Not only will fans be able to share feedback at this new website, they'll also be able to track the status of this feedback, including whether it has been reviewed and if there's been any progress made on the suggestions offered. Of course, Microsoft already made it clear that it won't be acting on every piece of feedback it receives. Still, it didn't take long for Xbox gamers to weigh in, with the most popular ask being that the company return to a strategy of strong console exclusives.
One user shared that “XBOX was built off of great game exclusives, you cannot sell any consoles without a reason to buy the console compared to your competition or even sending your tentpole games over to your competitor. BRING THEM BACK PLEASE !!!” This one comment has received over 8,000 upvotes with the majority of the replies in support of the idea.
It will be interesting to see how Xbox handles what's obviously a popular request from its most loyal fans, as this desire to return to exclusive games collides with the reality of all the money it has spent acquiring publishers and studios, especially as titles like Forza Horizon 5 found a huge amount of success on PlayStation 5.
A possible path is retaining core games that have been viewed as quintessentially Xbox, such as Halo, Gears of War and Fable as exclusives, while other titles that came over as part of an acquisition can try and find an audience on other platforms, although Microsoft has already announced its intention to launch the upcoming Halo: Campaign Evolved on PlayStation 5. If executed skillfully, this strategy could lead to players feel like they're being heard without sacrificing new opportunities to bring in more revenue. The challenge is, as always, developing the quality exclusives in the first place.