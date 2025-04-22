CATEGORIES
Nintendo Switch Online Gets A Beloved 20-Year-Old Classic Game Boy Advance Title

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, April 22, 2025, 10:55 AM EDT
While gamers are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, there's something in the past to look forward to as well. Nintendo Switch Online is offering up an old classic, Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones. This beloved title from two decades ago originally appeared on the Game Boy Advance, and is making its way to the popular Nintendo Switch subscription service. 

You'll have to be a member of Nintendo Switch Online with the Expansion Pack in order to access this title. Fire Emblem is a franchise that has transcended the decades and is still popular with gamers today. While it may not have the same fan base as the Final Fantasy or the Super Mario franchises, it remains a classic series for Nintendo.


Currently, a Nintendo Switch Online subscription runs $19.99 for a full 12 months of the base service. To access Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones, you'll need the $49.99 yearly tier that is the Expansion Pack version. Such game services have become popular during the last decade, as ween with Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and Sony's own Premium service (with included game downloads every month).

What all three services have in common is a plethora of classic titles that are easy to play on modern consoles. For many nostalgic games, it can be a chore dusting off your old console and seeing if it's even compatible with modern equipment. Nintendo has one of the best vintage game libraries, and it's great that it can offer them up to gamers on Nintendo Switch Online. 

With the release of the Switch 2, we're sure to see plenty of classic titles come back to life. Remakes and remasters seem to be a growing trend in the video game industry. This can likely be explained by both demand from aging gamers, as well as the reduced costs of producing a remaster instead of a full game. 

Some new Nintendo Switch 2 titles, such as Mario Kart World, have caused a bit of rumbling over their $80 price tags. If classic titles such as Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones can be included in the Nintendo Switch Online service, it can at least widen the software library that gamers can browse for the single subscription fee. 
