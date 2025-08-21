Sony's PS5 Price Hikes Go Into Effect Today But You Can Dodge Them If You Hurry





Sony announced a round of sweeping price cuts to its entire PlayStation 5 console family, which go into effect in the United States today. According to Sony, it was a "difficult decision" as it continues to "navigate a challenging economic environment," which is code for tariffs, though not so difficult that it decided to leave well enough alone for a console generation that is approaching five years old. If you're fast, however, you can still snag a PS5 at the now-old MSRP, or even a little cheaper.





"Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment. As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. starting on August 21," Sony stated on its PlayStation blog.





The new official pricing looks like this...