by Brandon HillFriday, July 17, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Rocks Flat Display In Leaked 360-Degree Render

With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event just a few weeks away, it should come as no surprise that the leaks are starting to ramp up. In today’s case, we’re getting a great look at the new Galaxy Note 20.

The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be smaller than its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra sibling. And as we can see from the render, its display is completely flat (which is a break from what we typically have seen from the Note series in recent years) with small bezels all around. We can also clearly see a cutout for the selfie camera in the center-top of the display, along with a less elaborate camera array on the back.

There are three cameras housed within a module that looks a bit smaller than the one found on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. In addition, we don’t see the periscope lens at the bottom of the camera array that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been sporting in recent leaks.

We can’t decipher much more from the render, but we do know from the previous Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leak that the S Pen silo has been repositioned to the opposite side of the USB-C port, and that the S Pen is exactly the same as last year’s stylus. It’s widely expected – at least for the U.S. market – that the Galaxy Note 20 range will feature either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865+ SoC. It’s likely that the Galaxy Note 20 will come with 12GB of RAM onboard, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will rock 16GB (like the Galaxy S20 Ultra).

Although we don’t know exact display measurements for either phone, both are rumored to feature a QHD+ resolution. The Galaxy Note 20 is likely to feature a 60Hz display panel, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is rumored to get a 120Hz low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panel.

The Galaxy Note 20 will be revealed at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5th. It’s expected to be joined by the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Watch 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has reportedly been delayed and won’t debut during the livestream event.


