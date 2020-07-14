Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 And Microsoft Surface Duo Folding Phones Reportedly Delayed





Microsoft's Surface Duo is joining Google's Pixel 4a in the latest round of "Will they or won't they" when it comes to releases. The launches of both smartphones have been "just around the corner" for months, and it now looks as though the former has yet another delay tacked on to its formal release.

This information comes from well-connected Microsoft watcher Zac Bowden, who posted what he gleaned from sources on Twitter. "MS has pushed back internal plans to launch the device later this month," wrote Bowden. "Sounds like it'll still happen sometime this summer, just later than originally planned."

So, with July out of the question, it's also appearing that August is off the table as well. Given the "summer" timeframe for launch, it looking like Microsoft will now be targeting a September launch for the Surface Duo.

No reasoning was given for Microsoft's [rumored] scheduling shift, however, the longer that the company waits, the longer that its specs will look increasingly out of place compared to current flagship smartphones. The Surface Duo is an Android device reportedly powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and just 64GB of internal storage (not expandable). Another knock against the flagship phone is that it will be launching in 2020 without 5G connectivity, and it will have a relatively small 3,460 mAh battery to help fuel dual 5.6-inch 1800x1350 AMOLED displays.









If there's any consolation for Microsoft in its decision to delay the introduction of the Surface Duo, it's reported that Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 has also been delayed. This reporting comes to us from XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach, who tweeted that the device will not be unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event scheduled for August 5th.

My guess is we'll get a teaser at the end with the date of like a September launch. At this point, it's not launching until at least October. There's just no way to ship a device on blv0 firmware and they can't do blv1 in time for September. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 11, 2020

According to Weinbach, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 isn't even ready for a September launch in its current form. "This is absolutely no surprise,” he writes on Twitter. "The software isn't even close to ready for a September launch and there is very few mentions of anything hardware wise. It's likely been delayed a bunch and that's why."

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will definitely have "flagship worthy" specs, as it's rumored to have a Snapdragon 865 (or Snapdragon 865+) SoC onboard, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a 7.7-inch 120Hz folding display. There will also be a larger (compared to its predecessor) 6.23-inch cover display. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will also bring 5G support to the table, which is something that the Surface Duo can't claim.