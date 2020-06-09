CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillTuesday, June 09, 2020, 01:49 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy A51 Falls Well Below $300 As Mid-Range Phone Price War Heats Up

samsung galaxy a51
Competition in the mid-range smartphone market is starting to heat up, and we’re seeing not only all-new competitors enter the fray, but discounted pricing on previous “flagship” models that are incredibly enticing. Samsung introduced its latest offering to the mid-range market in the United States with the Galaxy A51 back in early May, with a price tag of $399.
Late last month, Amazon offered the smartphone for a remarkable $293, which was a massive discount off its MSRP. Today, Amazon has dropped the price even further to $289 with free Prime shipping. At that price, the Galaxy A51 should be on anyone’s shortlist for a respectable smartphone that won’t drain your wallet.
samsung galaxy a51 3

Don’t expect the Exynos 9611-powered Galaxy A51 to be a speed demon like its flagship Galaxy S20 counterparts with their Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoCs, but the phone hits most of the high notes for consumers. It has a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, 128GB of internal storage, microSDHC/SDXC expansion, four cameras on the rear, and a large 4,000 mAh battery.

iphone se hero
But the Galaxy A51 isn’t the only popular smartphone vying in this space; there’s also the newly second-generation Apple iPhone SE with its blazing fast A13 Bionic SoC, which can lay waste to just about any comparable Android phone on the market. It’s $399 price is definitely appealing, but you’re also getting an old iPhone 8 body, which means a small and dated 4.7-inch LCD, thick bezels, small battery, a single rear camera, and just 64GB of internal storage.

LG G8 ThinQ
Another viable option in this price range is the LG G8 ThinQ, which is now making the rounds as an Amazon-sponsored phone. That means that the device is unlocked, but comes preloaded with a boatload of Amazon apps, which may or may not be an annoyance to users. With that being said, you do get some nice specs like a 6.1-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, microSD expansion, a 3500 mAh battery, and dual rear cameras.

oneplus 6t
If you don't mind a smartphone that is a few generations old, there's also the OnePlus 6T, which is available for $349.99 unlocked. It has a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, a larger 6.41-inch Full HD+ display, and dual rear cameras.

The segment is about to heat up even more in the coming weeks, as OnePlus is set to debut its OnePlus Z mid-range smartphone next month in India. The device will allegedly be priced at around $330 in India (perhaps $399 in the United States) and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC.



