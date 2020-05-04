Samsung Galaxy A51 Mid-Range iPhone SE Fighter Arrives Unlocked For $399
Samsung is selling the smartphone direct from its online store, or you can opt to get the smartphone from Amazon (which might be preferable if you have an Amazon Prime Visa/Store Card that gets you 5% cash back). Purchasing from Samsung, however, gives you the option of trading in an eligible smartphone for [up to] a $170 instant discount on that price (making it $229.99). No matter which store you choose, you’ll get a set of Galaxy Buds free with your purchase.
- Samsung Galaxy A51 $399 @ Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy A51 $399 @ Amazon
The smartphone comes with a large 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED Infinity-O display that features a built-in fingerprint sensor. Insider, there’s a capacious 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via a USB-C port. When it comes to photography, there’s a 32MP selfie camera up front, and a quad-camera setup on the rear (48MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP).
With a $399 asking price, the Galaxy A51 will be going head-to-head with the newly launched Apple iPhone SE. The iPhone SE might have the advantage with its A13 Bionic SoC, but the Galaxy A51 has a much more versatile camera setup, a nearly 2-inch larger AMOLED display, twice the battery capacity, and a much fresher design.