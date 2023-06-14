AMD's XDNA AI-Accelerated 7040HS Zen 4 Phoenix CPUs Arrive For Premium Gaming Laptops





AMD giving Intel a whooping with integrated graphics is nothing new, but AMD's not just talking about the potent RDNA 3 integrated graphics on these CPUs. This next set of benchmarks was performed with a GeForce RTX 4070 mobile GPU, and AMD cheerfully points out that the Intel machine enjoyed a significant advantage in chassis size.







Of course, AMD's processors have a marked head start in terms of process feature size, so improved efficiency is to be expected. AMD says that laptops with these CPUs could get up to 9 hours of battery life during video playback. That's starting to nip at the heels of some much less-capable ARM-based Chromebooks.