CATEGORIES
home News

AMD's XDNA AI-Accelerated 7040HS Zen 4 Phoenix CPUs Arrive For Premium Gaming Laptops

by Zak KillianWednesday, June 14, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
hero phoenix dieshot angle
You remember the Ryzen 7040 series? You probably do; we've written about them quite a bit lately. These are the AMD CPUs that were code-named "Phoenix," or possibly "Phoenix Point" depending on which roadmap you look at. They're monolithic chips, unlike the Ryzen 7045 series, and they're also fabricated on a denser 4nm process. They combine up to eight Zen 4 CPU cores with a powerful RDNA 3 GPU and a "Ryzen AI" XDNA accelerator.

ryzen 7040hs series

Well, that's neat, but why should you care, as a laptop buyer? Put simply, these are AMD's best laptop processors. Sure, if we're talking about raw performance then we have to talk about the Ryzen 7045HX series, codenamed "Dragon Range", but those are really just desktop processors stuffed into a laptop form factor, intended for high-powered desktop replacement systems.

application performance

In contrast, the Ryzen 7040HS chips are proper laptop chips, with exceptional efficiency and impressive connectivity (without the need for an external chipset), all at a TDP that makes sense to cool in a laptop chassis. These are competitors for Intel's 45W laptop processors, and AMD says it can beat the Core i9-13900H in both application benchmarks as well as video games.

radeon 780m

These benchmarks look a lot like our own tests for the ASUS ROG Ally. That machine uses a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor which is a very close relative of the Ryzen 7040HS series, being that it's based on fundamentally the same silicon. It's likely that whatever test platform AMD was using didn't enjoy the high-performance memory configuration of the ROG Ally, but it also clearly wasn't suffering under a brutal 35W TDP limit.

gaming performance

AMD giving Intel a whooping with integrated graphics is nothing new, but AMD's not just talking about the potent RDNA 3 integrated graphics on these CPUs. This next set of benchmarks was performed with a GeForce RTX 4070 mobile GPU, and AMD cheerfully points out that the Intel machine enjoyed a significant advantage in chassis size.

Of course, AMD's processors have a marked head start in terms of process feature size, so improved efficiency is to be expected. AMD says that laptops with these CPUs could get up to 9 hours of battery life during video playback. That's starting to nip at the heels of some much less-capable ARM-based Chromebooks.

traditional vs xdna

Some two-thirds of AMD's presentation about these processors was dedicated to talking about AI and how the Ryzen 7040HS processors can accelerate it. There's an XDNA-architecture AI accelerator onboard all of the "HS" processors, and AMD is very keen to explain that it's not just wasted silicon—the accelerator has real applications right now.

ryzen ai integrated into windows 11

The specific use case that AMD points out is for the Windows 11 Studio Effects. These are AI-powered effects that can be applied to a webcam feed, and include automatic framing, AI-powered eye contact simulation, and background effects that can blur out objects behind you if your environment for your Zoom call is too embarrassing. As AMD points out, these features don't work without a dedicated AI processor, as they're simply too demanding to run on standard CPUs or GPUs.

ryzen ai developer support

One of the criticisms of AMD's GPU hardware is that the software stack for AI is pretty poor. An awful lot of the most popular edge AI software runs on the PyTorch framework, and AMD doesn't support it. Well, that's going to change by Q4 of this year, apparently. AMD's planning to have a fully-unified AI software stack that supports CPUs, GPUs, and XDNA accelerators.

wide variety

AMD announced these processors way back at CES of this year, and at that time, the company expected that they'd be available in laptops starting in March. That didn't happen for whatever reasons, but companies announced their computers and a few models started to trickle onto the market in May. Today, AMD is announcing broad availability of systems with Ryzen 7040HS processors.

small razer blade 14

Foremost among these is the Razer Blade 14, which marks the second generation of Razer Blade laptop to be available with an AMD CPU. This system looks pretty stellar, so if you'd like to learn more, hop on over to our special coverage of it for a full run-down of the new Blade 14.
Tags:  AMD, Mobile, Laptops, Phoenix, CPUs, (nasdaq:amd)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment