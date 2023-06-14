Razer Blade 14 Laptop Refresh Packs AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, Ryzen AI And RTX 40 Firepower
Razer is rolling out a new Blade 14 this year that packs significantly better performance and better display options compared to the company's preview gen outgoing model. This latest generation Blade 14 features current-generation hardware, including AMD’s latest offering of Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs and select models of NVIDIA’s RTX 40 series GPUs. AMD’s new Ryzen AI technology will also be accessible with this refreshed model, giving users the power and convenience AI can deliver in everyday workflows like video conferencing.
However, Razer is putting a bigger emphasis on performance with this updated model, saying it is the most powerful Blade 14 it has ever produced and is 33% more powerful than the previous generation. In addition, the new Blade 14 is slightly bulkier than the previous iteration, weighing in at 4.05 pounds and 17.9mm in thickness — which is 0.13lb heavier and roughly 1mm thicker than the outgoing model. The new model also gets 1 hour less of battery life, with a rating of up to 10 hrs instead of 11 despite the addition of a larger 68.1Wh battery.
Nonetheless, the new Blade 14 gaming laptop is far more powerful than its predecessor and features AMD’s latest Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core 5.2GHz CPU and either an RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 laptop GPU. The new CPU is a member of AMD’s latest 7040HS series mobile lineup, sporting the cutting-edge Zen 4 architecture built on TSMCs 4nm node. What makes it different from AMD’s other mobile CPUs is the integration of RDNA3 graphics and AMD’s all-new Ryzen AI engine that brings AI hardware acceleration to laptop users, which currently will manifest in applications like video conference background blur, auto-framing and gaze control.
For discrete GPU power, Razer’s new Blade 14 will come with either an RTX 4060 on the lowest trim or a more powerful RTX 4070 on the mid and top trims, with both offering identical power targets of 140W. Razer says the RTX 4070 version is up to 22% faster compared to its predecessor with an RTX 3070 Ti, and claiming over 100 FPS in Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1440p maximum settings.
The laptop itself is built out of a precision-milled aluminum chassis, that is coated in a durable anodized finish and a resistive layer that's purportedly insusceptible to fingerprints. To keep temps in check, the laptop comes with a vapor chamber cooling design that offers 59% surface area coverage and ultra-thin 0.05mm thin exhaust fins. In the front, the new Blade features a Razer Chroma-supported RGB keyboard with anti-ghosting N-key rollover, two front-firing speakers operated underneath a CNC-milled grill, and an expanded glass touchpad with over 50% greater surface area that features Windows precision optimized palm rejection.
The display options have been significantly upgraded as well, going from two options surrounding a 16:9 FHD 144Hz display and a QHD 165Hz display to a much more potent QHD+ 240Hz refresh rate screen with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio. This will make the new Razer 14 more capable on both the gaming side and productivity side with more screen real state that is accessible to the user.
I/O consists of three USB ports, with two of them being Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports and the other being a USB 4-supported Type-C port. There is also an HDMI 2.1 port, Kensington lock, 3.5mm combo audio jack, and power connection. For wireless connectivity, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support.
Pricing for the new Razer Blade 14 will start at $2,399.99, and features a baseline model with a GeForce RTX 4060 and 16GB RAM. The mid-tier variant will start at $2,699.99 featuring an RTX 4070, and the flagship model will start at $2799.99 with 32GB of memory and a unique paint scheme called Mercury that will not be available on the previous two standard models. Pre-orders start today, June 14th, with full availability beginning on June 20th.